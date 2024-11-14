The Night Agent season 2 gets a release date on Netflix and it's closer than you might think

The Night Agent arrives on Netflix on January 23, 2025

An official teaser trailer has been released

A third season will begin production at the end of 2024

The Night Agent is one of the best Netflix shows and fans have been waiting for news of when its next chapter might arrive on the best streaming service. Finally, the wait is over and we now know it will arrive on January 23, 2025.

Previously, there was some confusion around the exact release window after Netflix confirmed that The Night Agent season 2 would return in 2025, but said that it would "this winter", which prompted some confusion.

We have good news, though, as we now know it's going to be in January next year and not later in the year like some originally thought it might be. Now that that's all cleared up, I'm so excited to tune in to The Night Agent season two. If you're just as excited as me, we've been given a quick teaser to get us hyped up.

Take a look below.

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about The Night Agent season 2?

According to Netflix's Tudum, the new episodes pick up after the high-octane events of the first season, where we'll once again follow Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) after his successful mission.

Netflix's plot synopsis for season 2 says: "Now he’s earned the opportunity to become a Night Agent. Working in the secretive organization Night Action in Season 2 will push Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply."

We also know this is far from the end of Peter's story, as The Night Agent has also been renewed for a third season. We're glad it didn't end up on the list of shows canceled by Netflix in 2024, and that there'll be plenty to watch over the coming months.

