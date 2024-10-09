Netflix confirms The Night Agent season 2 will return in 2025 and renews the series for season 3 but it’s not the news I wanted
The Night Agent will return!
The Night Agent season 2 is set for a 2025 release on Netflix, with the best streaming service recently confirming that the hit series will return "this winter". An exact release date is classified, I'm afraid, but it also doesn't help that it's not clear whether the release window refers to the end of winter in the northern hemisphere or the beginning – we've contacted Netflix about this and will update this article if we hear back.
With the first season being such a huge hit for the streamer, you might disappointed to learn that it could still be a long wait until you can find out where the show goes next. But we do have some first-look images of the new season that you can take a look at below, while we excitedly wait on a trailer for one of the best Netflix shows.
What else do we know about The Night Agent season 2?
The Night Agent season 2 picks up right after the first, when Peter Sutherland’s efforts to save the president earned him a well-deserved opportunity to become a Night Agent. This means the stakes are higher, and Peter will be thrust into a world of danger, as Tudum teased, "where trust is in short supply".
That's all very exciting, and we're sure the full plot details will become clearer as time goes on and we get that anticipated season two trailer.
But that's not all, as season two does not spell the end for The Night Agent. The streaming giant has confirmed it has been renewed for a third run, so season three is go even though it's way too early for any more information.
A very important The Night Agent transmission 🚨 Season 2: Coming Winter 2025Season 3: Officially happening!These new photos of Gabriel Basso: A gift pic.twitter.com/LJakF1wrqROctober 8, 2024
Still, if you were worried about the future of the drama series, rest assured it isn't going AWOL just yet. Netflix confirmed filming will begin in Istanbul at the end of 2024 before returning to film in New York in 2025.
