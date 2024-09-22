5 shows canceled by Netflix in 2024 so far that you should still watch

Five canceled Netflix shows that are still worth your time in 2024.

Netflix is known to cancel some much-loved shows, with the best streaming service already scrapping over 15 shows this year including Buying London, as well as the fantasy series The Grimm Reality from Dark's producers despite filming being completed.

While the streaming giant has an abundance of new movies and shows being announced as part of Netflix's Geeked Week 2024, this can often serve as a harsh reminder of the best Netflix shows that were binned by the streamer and whether to commit to a new series if it will fall victim to the Netflix axe.

However, this doesn't mean you shouldn't consider giving these series some well-deserved attention and the opportunity to attract a fresh audience. It also makes the heartbreak a little easier knowing that the show has come to an end rather than being blindsided by a Netflix announcement.

If you've already had a look at our six shows canceled by Netflix in 2023 that you should totally still watch, then read on to find out the five canceled shows that are still worth your time in 2024 so far.

Dead Boy Detectives

Dead Boy Detectives | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~54 minute episodes

~54 minute episodes Creator: Steve Yockey

Unfortunately, Dead Boy Detectives was buried alongside other canceled young adult fantasy series like Lockwood & Co and First Kill after one season. News of its cancelation caused uproar amongst fans, who campaigned to bring the show back from the dead on social media.

The Sandman spin-off has a lot of humor and heart between the leads as it follows two teenage ghosts who work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clients. Given that its based on the characters from the DC Comics, a big viewership was promised, however this wasn't enough to warrant a second season. But there's good news as The Sandman season 2 is on the way, which can fill the Dead Boy Detectives void in your life once you've finished watching the paranormal series.

The Brothers Sun

The Brothers Sun | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 84%

84% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~55 minute episodes

~55 minute episodes Creators: Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu

A vivacious action comedy starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh was destined to be a sure-fire hit for Netflix, but sadly that wasn't the case for The Brothers Sun. Despite being one of the streamer's stand-out shows, it was axed after one season due to low viewership figures.

The Brothers Sun isn't one to miss though with its fun, action-packed twists as Taipei gangster Charles Sun (Justin Chien) heads to LA to protect his brother (Sam Li) and mother (Yeoh). It's an entertaining watch with the perfect mix of comedy and drama that will take you on a thrill ride.

Ratched

Ratched | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 62%

62% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~54 minute episodes

~54 minute episodes Creator: Evan Romansky

Ryan Murphy's prequel series about one of cinema's most notorious villains was canned after the first series, despite the streamer picking it up for two seasons. Ratched tells the story of how mental health nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) became a fully-fledged monster in the novel and 1975 film One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.

Despite its negative reviews, Paulson delivers a memorable performance as the sinister antagonist in this unusually colorful series that's disturbingly dark. Fear not though (or maybe do) as the second season of Murphy's Monster anthology series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is another project available to watch from the American Horror Story creator.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

My Dad The Bounty Hunter | Official Trailer | Netflix After School - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-Y7

TV-Y7 Length: ~27 minute episodes

~27 minute episodes Creators: Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin

Netflix canceled the hit animation show My Dad the Bounty Hunter, despite its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. My Dad the Bounty Hunter follows a father whose kids discover he’s an intergalactic bounty hunter and join him on outer space adventures, but now one of the best animated shows has come back to Earth.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter isn't just for kids, it's an enjoyable watch for any age with its quirky characters and engaging humor. Once you fly through both seasons of My Dad the Bounty Hunter, don't worry, there's still lots of great animated movies and TV shows to watch afterwards.

Everything Now

EVERYTHING NOW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 83%

83% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~47 minute episodes

~47 minute episodes Creator: Ripley Parker

British coming-of-age drama Everything Now was canceled by Netflix, despite reports that a writer's room was already in place for season two. Everything Now is perfect if you're a fan of Heartstopper and Sex Education as it centers on Mia Polanco (Sophie Wilde), a 16-year-old girl who rejoins sixth form after battling anorexia in hospital.

Despite its cancelation, Everything Now is still worth your time with its authentic and hilarious portrayal of the highs and lows of adolescence alongside serious mental health issues.