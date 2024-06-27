Netflix just canceled a new fantasy series from Dark's producers before it even aired, and I'm really not happy

Netflix’s canceled shows list has just got bigger as the best streaming service has axed the highly-anticipated fantasy series The Grimm Reality from the producers of Dark, despite filming being completed – and it’s a disappointment to say the least.

According to Deadline , filming for The Grimm Reality began in late 2022, so it’s surprising to see the project canned after such anticipation. The producers (Wiedemann & Berg and Dog Haus Films) of the hit time-travelling thriller Dark were also behind the series, which makes me question why it has been canceled in the first place due to the sheer success of their previous show, which has a superb 95% Rotten Tomatoes score and deserves a worthy place on our best Netflix shows list.

Dark, which was created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, was Netflix’s first German-language original series to become an international success. At the time, the streamer revealed: “After the release of the first season we noticed that nine out of 10 viewers came from abroad. This is also true for season two – 93% of the viewers of season one and two are not from Germany.”

This will certainly be disappointing for fantasy fans to hear and the fate of the show is said to have not gone down well with German producers, especially since the show was eagerly anticipated and had attracted major interest before it was canceled. After shelving The Grimm Reality, Netflix could be missing out on a unique fantasy series that may have pulled in a potentially huge viewership if Dark was anything to go by.

What was The Grimm Reality about?

What’s On Netflix originally broke the news of the show, describing it as a “fairy tale urban fantasy thriller”. Plot details of the series were never revealed, but it was suggested that it would be based on the Brothers Grimm German folklore tales from the 18th and 19th centuries, which were much darker than the Disney versions.

The publication also implied that the modern retelling of the classic folklore tales would be set in present-day Berlin, with a stellar cast slated to have starred in the production, including Hyun Wanner, Patrick Isermeyer, Eidin Jalali and Dennise Scheuermann.

The Grimm Reality isn’t the only recent show to meet a devastating fate, as Netflix also canceled the hit animation My Dad the Bounty Hunter , despite having a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Earlier this year, it also axed the beloved coming-of-age comedy series Everything Now, which begs the question: what show will be next on the chopping block?

