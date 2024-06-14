Netflix cancels hit animation show with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score – and fans are devastated

Netflix fans are disappointed to hear that the best streaming service has canceled the popular animated series My Dad the Bounty Hunter, which has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter was among the best animated series on Netflix. According to viewing data from What’s On Netflix , seasons one and two both have a combined 27 million views worldwide, with the second earning a spot on the streamer’s global top 10 for a week in August 2023.

The series was highly praised and scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which would definitely earn it a worthy place onto our list of best Netflix shows . But despite this exemplary rating, it was not enough for it to be saved by Netflix.

What’s My Dad the Bounty Hunter about?

My Dad the Bounty Hunter follows a father whose kids discover he’s an intergalactic bounty hunter and join him on outer space adventures. The series featured a star-studded voice cast, including Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Laz Alonso (Avatar), Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things) and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls).

However, their space escapade has officially come to an end as show co-creator Everett Downing Jr. confirmed that there will not be a season three of My Dad the Bounty Hunter. “I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to work with such an incredible team of partners and artists. It’s so unreal watching your ideas come to life! Everyone who worked on the show fell in love with Terry, Tess, Lisa, Sean, and the entire cast of quirky, wild, and crazy characters. Who knows, maybe I’ll be able to revisit this world again someday. For now, these characters and stories will be living rent-free in my heart for the rest of my life,” he told What’s On Netflix .

After My Dad the Bounty Hunter season two aired in August 2023, Netflix went silent on whether it would be back for another season, which sparked speculation on social media about the future of the show. Now, fans are understandably upset that My Dad the Bounty Hunter is not returning to the streamer.

Despite the bad news, the streamer has just revealed lots of great animated movies and TV shows this month that you can watch if you’re wanting to see more great adventures unfold.

