Netflix sets October release for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft animation

Netflix has announced that the new animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be released on October 10 in an exciting new teaser trailer (see below).

Based on the famous videogame franchise first released in 1996, Netflix released a first-look trailer of the heroine’s next adventure last year, when it also revealed that Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Mission Impossible 7) would take on the voice of the legendary British archaeologist.

As well as seeing Lara Croft wielding her iconic bow from Crystal Dynamics’ video game trilogy, the animation goes one step further to stay loyal to the popular gaming franchise with Earl Baylon (Lumpia with a Vengeance) reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the videogame. In addition to Hayley Atwell and Earl Baylon, Allen Maldonado (Black-ish, Heels) joins the voice cast as Croft’s tech expert Zip.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – what we know so far

In the action-packed release date trailer, weapon wielding Croft takes on more perilous adventures as she scales caverns, skydives and leaps over lava to explore new territory. But an ominous voiceover narrates over her hazardous quest, asking how much longer she'll be able to persevere – although there’s no doubt this won’t stop her daring pursuits and lust for adventure.

Her travel companion, Jonah Maiava, also makes an appearance, but the trepid explorer goes solo on this mission, with the series expected to follow the events occurring straight after the Survivor Trilogy videogames.

From what we know so far, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft finds Lara leaving her friends to take on more treacherous quests. However, Lara is forced to return home when a thief with a deep personal connection to her steals a dangerous Chinese artefact from Croft Manor.

According to Netflix Tudum: “Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.”

Since the videogame’s original release, Tomb Raider has become one of the most famous franchises worldwide, so it’s no surprise that it’s received the animation treatment from Netflix as a way to reimagine the legacy story.

