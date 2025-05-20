Netflix's next big true crime drama is channeling Gone Girl in its first trailer
It's based on a shocking Spanish case
- Netflix has released a trailer for the new crime movie, A Widow's Game
- The plot is based on a case called "the black widow of Patraix"
- It's released on the streamer on May 30
A Widow's Game is a gripping new Netflix movie which is giving serious Gone Girl vibes, and I'm so excited to watch when it arrives on one of the best streaming services.
Arriving on May 30, it definitely has the potential to be one of the best Netflix movies, as it's inspired by a very interesting case I hadn't heard of before known as "the black widow of Patraix."
The Spanish-language movie is directed by Carlos Sedes and written by the team that brought us the Netflix drama series The Asunta Case. That series follows a couple who reported their daughter missing, which unravels the truth about a seemingly picture-perfect family.
Check out the new trailer below.
What is the plot of A Widow's Game?
Set in 2017, the body of a man is found in a parking lot. He's been stabbed seven times and the authorities believe all signs point to a crime of passion. With a veteran inspector heading up the crime, she's soon led to a suspect no one expected: Maje, the young widow who had been married to the victim for less than a year.
The cast is led by Pan's Labyrinth star Ivana Baquero, who plays Maje, and Criminal's Carmen Machi, who is Eva, the case inspector. The cast also includes Tristán Ulloa, Joel Sánchez, Álex Gadea, Pablo Molinero, Pepe Ocio, Ramón Ródenas, Amparo Fernández and Miquel Mars.
I love a good crime drama and I'm very excited to see this one unfold and how the titular widow is brought to justice. If she is, of course!
