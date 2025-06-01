5 new Netflix movies to stream in June 2025 - including horror and thrillers with over 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's next wave of new movies is yet another strong list of classics and modern favorites, and it seems that the horror and thriller genres are dominating everything new on Netflix in June 2025 – and will become the next line of best Netflix movies.

There are four Hitchcock movies coming to Netflix (top of our best streaming services list) soon, and two of those have made it into my monthly list, starting with the thriller/ mystery masterpiece Rear Window (1954) with a score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. But while talking high-quality scares, this list wouldn't be complete without mention of Us, a Jordan Peele flick from 2019 which has since become one of my favorite horrors of the past few years.

If you're excited as I am for new Netflix movies this month, then hopefully you'll join me in checking all of these off your watchlists and kick off the official summer months with a whole lot of suspense and thrill.

Rear Window (1954)

Rear Window Official Trailer #1 - James Stewart, Grace Kelly Movie (1954) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Runtime: 112 minutes

Age rating: PG

Arriving on: June 1

Not only is Rear Window widely considered by critics to be one of Hitchcock's best works, but it's been deemed as one of the greatest pieces of cinema ever and it's finding a new home in Netflix's library this month.

I've been out of the classics game for a while now and I miss the thrill of revisiting cinema's earlier days, so the arrival of Rear Window is really helping me get my act back together.

When professional photographer L.B. 'Jeff' Jefferies (James Stewart) breaks his leg he's confined to his apartment. Struck with boredom he begins to observe his neighbors through his window and watch their daily lives go by, but something strange arises as he notices odd behavior from neighbor Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr) and his wife. When she suddenly goes missing Jeff believes that Thorwald has murdered her, sparking a need to put the pieces together and uncover the truth.

Us (2019)

Us - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Director: Jordan Peele

Runtime: 116 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: June 1

I recently watched Us on a UK-based streaming platform and I forgot how much I enjoyed it the first time I saw it in cinemas. For me, it beats Get Out (2017) by a very small margin but that's all on Lupita Nyong'o's dual acting performance – whose Oscar snub I'm still very bitter about.

Adelaide (Nyong'o) and her family return to the family home in which she grew up, but she's still carrying the weight of a traumatic childhood experience that has plagued her throughout her life.

Her growing concerns that something bad is about to happen come true, and before she knows it she's faced with four mysterious intruders who all take the appearances of herself, her husband, and two children. Known as the 'Tethered', the family quickly realize that they're not the only victims of these deadly doppelgängers.

Barbarian (2022)

BARBARIAN | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 9 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Director: Zach Cregger

Runtime: 102 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: June 1

Another horror movie that has stood out to me in the past few years is Zach Cregger's Barbarian, a short yet unforgettable watch exploring the theme of motherhood like never before. Along with a commentary on misogyny, Barbarian offers suspense, thrills, and a series of twists that packs a more forceful punch as each one is dropped.

Young woman Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives at an AirBnB late at night only to discover her accommodation has been double-booked and a man, Keith (Bill Skarsgård), is already staying there. She decides to stay the night anyway, but the two discover a horrifying secret that lurks beneath the house.

Planning to sell the house, the owner of the AirBnB – an actor named AJ (Justin Long), arrives. Initially, what lies beneath is unbeknown to him, but that doesn't last long as he also stumbles upon the house's dark secret.

The Birds (1963)

RT score: 94%

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Runtime: 119 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Arriving on: June 1

The Birds marks the second Hitchcock movie in this list, and the fourth Hitchcock movie coming to Netflix this month after Rear Window, Vertigo (1958) and Family Plot (1976). With The Birds, Hitchcock made his mark as a horror auteur following the success of Psycho (1960).

Based on the short story by Daphne du Maurier (also known for the literary classic Rebecca), San Francisco socialite Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) meets lawyer Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) at a pet store. Intrigued by his character she impulsively gifts him two love birds, but this is where things start to get strange.

When she arrives at his family home a series of mysterious bird attacks occur, and before she knows it, this panic and chaos grows substantially and the entire Bodega Bay area becomes at risk.

The Town (2010)

The Town - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Director: Edgar Wright

Runtime: 113 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: April 1

Ben Affleck writes, directs, and stars in this crime thriller flick, adapted for the screen from the 2004 novel Prince of Thieves by Chuck Hogan. The Town earned supporting actor Jeremy Renner a respectable number of nominations during 2011's awards season.

Leader of a bank robber crew Doug (Affleck) has a close bond with fellow criminal James (Renner). When James holds bank employee, Claire Keesey (Rebecca Hall) hostage during a raid, Doug finds himself in a complicated situation.

After learning that Claire lives in the same neighborhood as him, Doug's feelings for her grow stronger as he gets to know her more. He soon realizes that he loves her and hatches a plan to escape his crime-ridden life for good.