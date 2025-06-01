8 new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, HBO Max, and more in June 2025

Another month has arrived, so that means the best streaming services have updated their growing libraries. It's another strong month for horror, too!

In June there's plenty to sink your teeth into like Shudder Originals, one of my favorite Jordan Peele movies, and one of Danny Boyle's zombie movies ahead of the release of 28 Years Later.

Here are eight horror movies you shouldn't miss in June.

Us

Us - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

When: June 1

Where: Netflix (US, UK); Paramount+ (AU)

While it didn't reach the highs of Get Out, Jordan Peele's second feature-length movie is still impressive stuff. It's my personal favorite out of the three horrors he's directed, primarily due to the impressive dual performances from the leading roles.

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Evan Alex lead the cast as a family of four who are attacked by their menacing doppelgangers, and it's enough to make your spine tingle.

Barbarian

BARBARIAN | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 9 - YouTube Watch On

When: June 1

Where: Netflix (US); rent or buy (UK, AU)

With Zach Cregger's upcoming horror Weapons capturing everyone's attention, why not check out his first horror movie Barbarian?

What starts as a seemingly simple tale of a messed-up B&B descends into absolute chaos full of effective scares and shocking moments. I love this movie, and as a result, I'm incredibly hyped to see what Cregger's latest offering is like. There's a great cast attached to Barbarian, too, including Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long.

Unfortunately, it's not currently streaming in the UK and Australia, but hopefully that changes!

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Official Trailer - Wes Craven, Johnny Depp Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

When: June 1

Where: HBO Max (US); rent or buy (UK, AU)

Wes Craven's iconic slasher movie is coming to Max if you're in the mood for some cheesy, yet brilliant, 80s horror.

I love revisiting A Nightmare on Elm Street and encourage you to do the same. If you haven't seen it yet, then its arrival on Max means it's so much easier to seek out this iconic movie.

Need more slashers in your life? Check out 4 slasher movies to stream on Netflix.

Alien

Alien Trailer HD (Original 1979 Ridley Scott Film) Sigourney Weaver - YouTube Watch On

When: June 1

Where: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK, AU)

Another absolute classic is arriving on Hulu in time for their new series Alien: Earth, the next installment in the scary sci-fi franchise.

Why not go back to where it all started and relive Ridley Scott's iconic Alien, which has birthed many sequels and spin-offs, including the hit video game Alien: Isolation.

It's widely available on Hulu and Disney+ now across multiple territories.

28 Weeks Later

28 WEEKS LATER Trailer (2007) - YouTube Watch On

When: June 1

Where: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK, AU)

Hulu's really timing things perfectly, as 28 Weeks Later is available to stream before the latest Danny Boyle movie, 28 Years Later, arrives in theaters.

Frustratingly, 28 Days Later is still unavailable to stream in the US and UK, though Australian viewers can watch it on Fetch. Still, you can catch up with the second installment now that it's widely available on Hulu and Disney+.

I have high hopes for 28 Years Later, and it could well be the horror event of the year, so I'm excited to stream the previous movie.

Cloverfield

Cloverfield (2008) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

When: June 1

Where: Paramount+ (worldwide)

I'm a huge fan of found footage, and Cloverfield is iconic for a reason. As of June 1, it's streaming in many territories on Paramount+, and I highly recommend this movie.

From the viral marketing campaign to the finished product, I was hugely invested in Cloverfield, and it's one I like to revisit often because it's a tense, gripping tale and a horror and monster movie rolled into one.

It also has a great sequel, called 10 Cloverfield Lane, streaming on Prime Video.

Best Wishes to All

Best Wishes to All: Official Trailer | From Producer Takashi Shimizu | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

When: June 13

Where: Shudder (worldwide)

The first of two Shudder recommendations is Best Wishes to All, following a young woman as she visits her grandparents on a break from university. But while she's there, she discovers a dark secret about them and potentially herself.

If you're a fan of family horrors like Hereditary, you'll likely love this. It's received mixed reviews so far, with Filmhounds giving it 4/5 and it averaging a 5.9/10 on IMDb, so there's a chance this one could be divisive.

Ash

ASH - Official Trailer | HD | RLJE Films - YouTube Watch On

When: June 20

Where: Shudder (US)

Finally, Ash arrives later in the month, but it sounds like it'll be well worth the wait. It already has a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score and seems like a great movie to watch after Alien, as sci-fi and horror genres often go hand in hand.

In this movie, we follow Riya, who wakes up on a mysterious planet to discover her crewmates have all been slaughtered. But when a man comes to rescue her, the psychological and physical terror only continues.