I love zombie movies but can’t find 28 Days Later on any of the best streaming services

28 Days Later isn't available to watch on any streaming service

The sequel 28 Weeks Later is available to stream on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK and Australia

I hope that the first movie will be added to a streamer ahead of the release of 28 Years Later

I know what you're thinking: how can I be a fan of zombie movies when I haven't even seen Danny Boyle's cult classic 28 Days Later? Well, there's just one problem: it's not available to stream on any of the best streaming services!

28 Days Later is considered one of the best horror classics of the early 2000s for having revitalized the zombie genre by putting a unique and chilling spin on the monsters, which made the trope more terrifying even for the most seasoned of horror fans.

As a zombie lover, I would love to experience this trailblazer of modern cinema for the first time and with the highly-anticipated sequel 28 Years Later set to hit cinemas in 2025, now is the perfect time to stream it. But unfortunately 28 Days Later has managed to stay dead and buried from any streaming services.

In the UK, US and Australia, 28 Days Later isn't on a single streaming platform and you can't even rent or buy it on Prime Video. Right now, the only alternative is purchasing the 28 Days Later DVD, but with the world of streaming at your fingertips it's very surprising that this horror juggernaut hasn't found a home on the likes of Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus.

There is one positive though. As I was scouring through the content mines of my streaming subscriptions, I did manage to find and watch the sequel 28 Weeks Later on Disney Plus (also available on Hulu in the US), so I'm at a loss on why its blood-curdling predecessor isn't also on there too. For now, I have my fingers crossed that 28 Days Later will be added to one of the many streaming services ahead of the new movie's release on June 20, 2025.

What is 28 Days Later about?

In 28 Days Later, a group of animal rights activists free a caged chimp infected with the 'Rage' virus from a medical research facility. London bike courier Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes from a coma 28 days later and discovers that society has turned into aggressive zombie-like beings after contracting the Rage. Desperately trying to escape the infected, Jim comes across a group of survivors, including Selena (Naomie Harris) and cab driver Frank (Brendan Gleeson), and joins them on a dangerous journey to (hopefully) safety.

28 Days Later made the concept of fast-moving zombies a popular craze in modern-day cinema, with them later being seen in I Am Legend, World War Z, and Train to Busan. Boyle has since produced two sequels to the zombie franchise with 28 Weeks Later and the upcoming third installment 28 Years Later, which features a jaw-dropping unexpected cameo in the trailer.

