TechRadar can exclusively reveal a new featurette for 28 Years Later

The video contains new details about Ralph Fiennes' mysterious character

28 Years Later will be released in theaters worldwide in mid-June

28 Years Later, the third entry in the 28 Days film series, is set to reanimate the post-apocalyptic horror franchise after an 18-year hiatus. And, ahead of the movie's release, TechRadar can exclusively reveal a new featurette that provides more details on the mysterious character played by Ralph Fiennes.

The 40-second video introduces audiences to Doctor Ian Kelson, who'll seemingly have a sizable supporting role to play in 28 Years Later and, potentially, its forthcoming sequel The Bone Temple.

Little was known about Kelson before this featurette was released. Indeed, apart from some very brief appearances in the movie's two main teasers – 28 Years Later's first was released last December, before its official trailer arrived in April, and suggested it'll be the horror movie of the year – Kelson was a character largely shrouded in mystery.

However, speaking as part of this vignette, which is interspersed with new footage of Kelson and his interactions with some of the movie's main cast, Fiennes teased what audiences can expect from Kelson and how he fits into the wider 28 Days universe.

"Ian Kelson is a doctor, a humanist, [and] a man who is compassionate," Fiennes explained. "I think he's someone who's accepted the fact of death. How does he live day to day? How has he survived 28 years alone? I was very impressed by the depth and detail of what he is. You might think he's a creepy guy, but he's a complicated figure."

Doctor Kelson (right) appears to be an ally of Spike (left) and Isla (center) (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

One of 2025's most anticipated new movies, 28 Years Later will, as its title suggests, pick up events almost 30 years after the Rage virus ravaged humanity and turned infected individuals into terrifying, undead creatures who can run much faster than traditional zombies.

Helmed by beloved UK filmmaker Danny Boyle, who also directed the movie series' first installment, it primarily follows father and son duo Jamie and Spike, who are played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams

Alongside their amnesiac wife/mother Isla (Jodie Comer), Jamie and Spike are part of the small and safe island community of Lindisfarne, which sits off the UK's North East coast. However, when Jamie and Spike embark on a life-threatening mission to the mainland, their eyes are opened to the horrors that now inhabit the island kingdom formally known as the UK.

Alex Garland, who conceived the original idea and penned the script for 28 Days Later, also returned to write this franchise entry's story. Neither he nor Boyle were involved in the development of 28 Weeks Later, aka the film series' sophomore installment. However, with the pair reuniting for this silver screen venture – Garland has also written its sequel's script, which Boyle is also executively producing – the future looks bright for the 28 Days franchise once more.

28 Years Later will arrive in UK cinemas worldwide on June 19 and internationally on June 20. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will be released globally in January 2026.