How to watch Red Sox vs Cubs on Fubo (it's free)

Game 1: 2.20pm ET on NESN, Marquee & MLBN on Friday, July 18

Game 2: 7.15pm ET on FOX on Saturday, July 19

Game 3: 2.20pm ET on NESN & Marquee on Sunday, July 20

You can watch Red Sox vs Cubs live on Fubo, which is live streaming all three games of the series this weekend. Just be sure to register an account before the action starts – it takes no time at all.

The All-Star break came at an inopportune time for the Red Sox, who enter the Wrigley Field series riding a 10-game winning streak. However, they're still only third in the AL East, trailing both the Blue Jays and the Yankees. With three victories from their past four – including two over the Yankees – the Cubs weren't in bad form either. They have a one-game lead over the Brewers atop the NL Central.

So how can you watch Red Sox vs Cubs on Fubo from anywhere? Can you get the free Red Sox vs Cubs stream in the UK, Canada or Australia? And is Fubo available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Red Sox vs Cubs for free...

How to watch Red Sox vs Cubs for free on Fubo

Game 1 of the Red Sox vs Cubs series is being televised on NESN, Marquee and MLB Network, Game 2 is on FOX, and Game 3 is on NESN and Marquee.

All of these channels are available on cable-replacement service Fubo, which offers new customers a 7-day FREE trial.

Alternatively, Fubo carries MLB.TV, which shows every out-of-market MLB game live. It costs $29.99 per month after a 30-day FREE trial.

To watch Fubo: visit the Fubo website or download the Fubo app (iOS / Android). If you haven't already, you need to register for Fubo with an email address.

Important – if you don't cancel your subscription before your free trial ends, you'll be enrolled onto a paid plan. Your free trial will end as soon as you cancel it.

OUTSIDE THE US? ACCESS FUBO FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch Red Sox vs Cubs on Fubo from anywhere

Fubo is only live streaming the Red Sox vs Cubs series in the US.

MLB fans traveling or working outside the US will need to use a VPN to access Fubo's free Red Sox vs Cubs coverage this weekend.

There are lots of VPN but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Fubo and stream Red Sox vs Cubs like a pro....

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Red Sox vs Cubs free on Fubo.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free Fubo stream, you'd select 'US'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Fubo, sign in, and watch Red Sox vs Cubs for free.

What will Fubo's Red Sox vs Cubs coverage include? Every game?

Viewers can stream all three games of the Red Sox vs Cubs series on Fubo.

Coverage won't be provided by Fubo itself. Fubo is, rather, a streaming platform that carries multiple channels.

The full Red Sox vs Cubs series schedule is listed below.

Red Sox vs Cubs series schedule & times

Friday, July 18

Game 1 – 2.20pm ET on NESN, Marquee, MLBN

Saturday, July 19

Game 2 – 7.15pm ET FOX

Sunday, July 20

Game 3 – 2.20pm ET on NESN, Marquee

What devices is Fubo available on?

You can use Fubo on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android – Android 5.0 and above

Apple TV – tvOS v13.0 and above

Google TV

Hisense VIDAA – 2020 and above

iOS (iPhone & iPad) – iOS 16.5 / iPhone 8S / iPadOS 16.5 and above

LG Smart TVs – webOS 4.0 and above

Roku – OS 14 / Model 3700X and above (limited functionality on 3600X and below)

Samsung Smart TVs – 2017 and above

Vizio – 2017 and above

Xbox (One, One S, One X)

Xumo (Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box, XG1v4 and Xi6)

Is Fubo a good platform to watch MLB?

Forget good, there's arguably no better service out there for Major League Baseball fans than Fubo. That's because it carries the following regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets:

Altitude Sports

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Click to see full regional networks ⬇️ FanDuel Sports Network Florida

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

FanDuel Sports Network North

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

FanDuel Sports Network South

FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma

FanDuel Sports Network New Orleans

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

FanDuel Sports Network West

Marquee Sports Network

MASN, MASN2

MSG, MSG+

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California, NBC Sports California

Chicago Home Sports Network

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NESN

Rangers Sports Network

ROOT Sports Northwest

Space City Home Network

SportsNet Pittsburgh

YES

Furthermore, Fubo offers MLB.TV for $29.99 per month. However, for a limited time you can get your first month of MLB.TV free of charge.

MLB.TV lets you watch every out-of-market MLB game live and on-demand.

In addition, Fubo includes major networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, USA, ESPN, FS1, FS2 and FX.

Remember, use NordVPN to watch your Fubo stream if you're outside the US right now.

