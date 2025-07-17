Watch Tour de France LIVE: Stage 12 updates, TV channels, free streams

Stage 12 of the 2025 Tour de France is here. The mountainous roads of the Pyrenees are finally upon us and the battle for the Yellow Jersey will begin in Auch.

So far, Tadej Pogacar has had the Tour much his own way, but Visma-lease a Bike will surely put the Slovenian under pressure today with big rides expected from Matteo Jorgenson and Jonas Vingegaard.

British residents will be able to stream all the action free on ITVX from 2 pm BST. But can you watch free in France, Canada and USA? Yes – with NordVPN (try it risk free).