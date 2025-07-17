Watch Tour de France LIVE: Stage 12 updates, TV channels, free streams
The Tour de France enters the Pyrenees on Thursday. Here's how to watch all 180km from Auch to Hautacam at no cost.
Stage 12 of the 2025 Tour de France is here. The mountainous roads of the Pyrenees are finally upon us and the battle for the Yellow Jersey will begin in Auch.
So far, Tadej Pogacar has had the Tour much his own way, but Visma-lease a Bike will surely put the Slovenian under pressure today with big rides expected from Matteo Jorgenson and Jonas Vingegaard.
British residents will be able to stream all the action free on ITVX from 2 pm BST. But can you watch free in France, Canada and USA? Yes – with NordVPN (try it risk free).
Watch Stage 12 of the 2025 Tour de France FREE on ITVX.
OUTSIDE THE UK? Use our exclusive NordVPN mega-deal below to unblock iPlayer and watch the men's final now...
EXCLUSIVE Deal: Free $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock ITV and watch Stage 12 of the Tour de France live online with our exclusive deal.
Who is favourite for Stage 12?
It is difficult to look past Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar today. The arch rivals have exchanged plenty of blows in the opening 11 stages but this is where it really starts.
Pogacar currently holds a 1:17 lead over the Dane, but that can quickly evaporate on the mountainous slopes of Hautacam.
Remco Evenepoel, Oscar Onley and Primoz Roglic are some other names to keep an eye on — they will likely all be gunning for a stage win.
How can I watch Stage 12 of the Tour de France for free?
The Tour de France has great free streams to get stuck into and some even include English commentary!
🇬🇧 British cycling fans can watch Stage 12 on ITV4 via ITVX. The platform is completely free and all you need to do is sign up to watch.
🇦🇺 It is a similar situation for Australians. SBS On Demand are streaming Stage 12 for free and you can even watch the full day replay if you miss the action.
But what if I'm outside these countries? Fear not, Australian and British residents visiting the US or somewhere else can access their free TdF streams by using NordVPN.
Tadej Pogacar fine to continue after crash on Stage 11
Tadej Pogacar came down yesterday as he clipped the back wheel of Tobias Halland Johannessen who was cutting across him to chase a move from the front of the peloton.
Luckily, the Slovenian escaped with some minor cuts and he was thankful for the rest of the peloton for waiting for him to rejoin.
Speaking after the race, he expressed his respect: "Thanks to the peloton in front, they actually waited.
"Obviously, the race was more or less over back there, but still, they could take time – maybe not take too much time – but I would need to go really deep to come back like this.
"Really big respect to everybody in front. Thanks for your support, guys."
What time does Stage 12 of the Tour de France start?
Stage 12 will get underway at 1:25 pm local time (CET).
🇺🇸 In Eastern Time (ET) that is 7:25 am.
🇬🇧 For Brits that will be 12:25 pm (BST).
Can Vingegaard repeat his 2022 heroics on Hautacam?
Hautacam was an immense stage in 2022. Pogacar tried everything to reclaim the Yellow Jersey, but Wout van Aert and Vingegaard crushed him on the super-category ascent to hand the Dane his first GC victory.
Relive that moment by watching the short highlight package above.
General Classification Standings
This could be all change today, but currently Ben Healy leads the way:
1. Ben Healy (Ire/EF Education-EasyPost) 41hrs 1min 13secs
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +29secs
3. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) +1min 29secs
4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1min 46secs
5. Matteo Jorgenson (US/Visma-Lease a Bike) +2mins 6secs
6. Kevin Vauquelin (Fra/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +2mins 26secs
7. Oscar Onley (GB/Picnic PostNL) +3mins 24secs
8. Florian Lipowitz (Ger/Red Bull - Bora-hansgrohe) +3mins 34secs
9. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Red Bull - Bora- hansgrohe +3mins 41secs
10. Anders Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X Mobility) +5mins 3secs
Welcome to Stage 12 of the Tour de France!
The Tour de France heads into the mountains today — and what a stage we have in store.
Today's agenda features a challenging 180.6km stage from Auch to Hautacam. Before reaching the summit of the super-category climb at Hautacam, riders will first tackle a Category 1 and Category 2 ascents.
This stage is expected to significantly shake-up the General Classification standings. Following Tadej Pogacar's minor crash on Wednesday, Jonas Vingegaard will be looking to put the Slovenian under pressure.
You can watch all the action for free on ITVX if you're a British resident.
Outside Blighty right now? Head over to NordVPN and access your usual Tour de France streams.