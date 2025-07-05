Stream all 21 stages of Tour de France 2025 free on ITVX (UK)

Tour de France Dates: Saturday, July 5 to Sunday, July 27

You can watch the 2025 Tour de France live on ITVX, streaming for free from Saturday, July 5. The free stream includes live coverage with start times varying each day between 11am BST (6am ET) and 11:45am BST (6:45am ET).

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard are of course the big general classification favorites while Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier will be eyeing that green jersey.

ITV will stream all three weeks so you don't miss a twist or turn on the mountainous roads of France. But how can you watch the Tour de France on ITVX from anywhere? Can you get the free Tour de France stream in Canada and the US too? And what devices is ITVX available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch the 2025 Tour de France on ITVX...

How to watch Tour de France 2025 on ITVX

ITV are streaming the Tour de France for FREE one final time this year before British coverage moves exclusively over to TNT Sports.

To watch ITVX: visit the ITVX website or download the ITVX app (iOS, Android).

ITVX is free – but you will need to create an account, have a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB)

Register – sign up with your email

How to watch Tour de France on ITVX from anywhere

Although ITVX is a brilliant streaming platform, it is only available in the UK.

Cycling lovers traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access ITVX's free Tour de France stream across the next three weeks.

ITVX is broadcasting every stage of the Tour de France from Lille to Paris with their coverage fronted by Gary Imlach. Ned Boulting will, as always, be on commentary duties, joined by former professional cyclist David Millar.

Post-race, they'll bring all the key interviews with stage winners, alongside in-depth analysis of the day's events.

And if you miss any of the action, don't worry — ITV will show extended race highlights at varying times across the three weeks on ITV4, live or on demand after broadcast.

Which devices can I watch Tour de France 2025 on ITVX with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is ITVX a good way to watch the Tour de France?

ITVX has been the home of the Tour de France in Britain since 2001 when they took the three week race from Channel 4. They've rarely had complaints and they stream numerous other sports including football, rugby and darts.

As of 2025, the platform says it has "over six billion streams", with millions tuning into its soccer coverage.

For the smoothest streaming experience, ITVX recommends a download speed of 10Mbps.

Tour de France Stages 2025

Stage 1 | Saturday, July 5 | Lille Métropole → Lille Métropole | 185 km

Stage 2 | Sunday, July 6 | Lauwin-Planque → Boulogne-sur-Mer | 209 km

Stage 3 | Monday, July 7 | Valenciennes → Dunkerque | 172 km

Stage 4 | Tuesday, July 8 | Amiens → Rouen | 173 km

Stage 5 | Wednesday, July 9 | Caen → Caen | 33 km*

Stage 6 | Thursday, July 10 | Bayeux → Vire Normandie | 201km

Stage 7 | Friday, July 11 | Saint-Malo → Mûr-de-Bretagne | 194 km

Stage 8 | Saturday, July 12 | Saint-Méen-le-Grand → Laval | 174 km

Stage 9 | Sunday, July 13 | Chinon → Châteauroux | 170 km

Stage 10 | Monday, July 14 | Ennezat → Le Mont-Dore (Puy de Sancy) | 163 km

Rest Day | Tuesday, July 15 | Toulouse

Stage 11 | Wednesday, July 16 | Toulouse → Toulouse | 154 km

Stage 12 | Thursday, July 17 | Auch → Hautacam | 181 km

Stage 13 | Friday, July 18 | Loudenvielle → Peyragudes | 11 km*

Stage 14 | Saturday, July 19 | Pau → Luchon-Superbagnères | 183 km

Stage 15 | Sunday, July 20 | Muret → Carcassonne | 169 km

Rest Day | Monday, July 21 | Montpellier

Stage 16 | Tuesday, July 22 | Montpellier → Mont Ventoux | 172 km

Stage 17 | Wednesday, July 23 | Bollène → Valence | 161 km

Stage 18 | Thursday, July 24 | Vif → Courchevel (Col de la Loze) | 171 km

Stage 19 | Friday, July 25 | Albertville → La Plagne | 130 km

Stage 20 | Saturday, July 26 | Nantua → Pontarlier | 185 km

Stage 21 | Sunday, July 27 | Mantes-la-Ville → Paris (Champs-Élysées) | 120 km