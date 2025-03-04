BleeqUp's new 4-in-1 cycling glasses come with an AI-powered camera, one-tap video editing and a walkie-talkie feature

BleeqUp's Ranger glasses are here

BleeqUp ranger smart glasses
(Image credit: BleeqUp)
  • BleeqUp has debuted the world's first 4-in-1 AI cycling camera glasses at MWC 2025
  • They feature one-tap video editing and record in 1080p
  • They also have headphones and a walkie-talkie feature

At MWC 2025 this week, BleeqUp debuted its new 4-in-1 cycling glasses, packed with technology including an AI-powered camera and headphones.

The new glasses, which the company says are the world's first 4-in-1 AI cycling glasses, offer some serious eye protection for cyclists. They've got a UV400 rating for use in sunlight, anti-fog design, Zeiss lenses, and a wraparound design reminiscent of brands like Oakley.

They're also IP54 rated and compatible with prescription lenses by way of clip-on inserts, and are crafted from lightweight, durable TR90 plastic.

They certainly look the part, but they sound even more impressive under the hood.

BleeqUp Ranger: On paper

BleeqUp ranger smart glasses

(Image credit: BleeQup)

The rather strange name aside, BleeqUp's Ranger glasses boast several tech features that cyclists will love. Specifically, they come with an action camera that can record an hour of 1080p video on a single charge. You can get four more hours of content with an additional helmet-mountable battery pack, but suffice to say they're perfect for recording trail runs, stunts, or of course, road-rage incidents.

There's no need to sift through hours of footage either, as BleeqUp says AI-powered video editing can highlight important moments including "scenic vistas, tense instants, and sudden braking emergencies," overlaid with trip details including your time and route. All of that video can be edited into a single highlight reel with just one tap.

An on-board algorithm also ensures that the video looks like your POV, rather than having the slightly elevated perspective of the action camera, which is a nice touch.

Other features include built-in open-ear headphones that feature walkie-talkie functionality. They probably aren't going to challenge the specialist audio of the best bone-conduction headphones on the market, but it's a nice touch nonetheless, leaving your ears open to ensure maximum awareness while you ride.

There are also hands-free voice controls, a Bluetooth handlebar-mounted remote, and even onboard navigation provided by Google Maps in the US. You don't get a display, but all of the on-board party pieces are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 chipset.

Launched on Kickstarter in March, BleeqUp's Ranger prices start at $349, with $50 discounts available for early birds.

Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

