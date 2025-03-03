Honor's new Android smartwatch has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, 15 days of battery life, and works with iPhone and Android
Can its other features overcome the lack of Wear OS?
- Honor has unveiled its newest Android smartwatch
- The Honor Watch 5 Ultra has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display and titanium case
- It also boasts 15 days of battery life, but crucially lacks Wear OS support
Honor has unveiled its brand new Honor Watch 5 Ultra, the company's latest attempt to knock the best Android smartwatches off their perch.
The Honor Watch 5 Ultra is the new rugged, premium edition of its Watch series, unveiled this week at MWC 2025 in Barcelona. The Watch 5 Ultra forms part of Honor's new plan to become a "global leading AI device ecosystem company," which also includes new Honor Magic devices and a pledge to provide 7 years of Android OS updates to its smartphones.
On paper, the Watch 5 Ultra looks very impressive. It features a unique angular design you won't find on any other smartwatch, and a grade 5 titanium shell that makes it lightweight and durable. That's the same alloy Apple uses to make the best smartwatch on the market, the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
The distinctive chassis houses a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with LTPO tech and a 60Hz refresh rate, which enables always-on functionality and variable refresh to preserve battery life. This, combined with a 480mAh battery, is enough to give up to 15 days of typical usage, according to Honor.
The Honor Watch 5 Ultra: No Wear OS?
At its keynote in Barcelona, Honor confirmed the Watch 5 Ultra would retail at €279, around £230 or $291 (UK and US pricing to be confirmed).
Other impressive features at release include a new Quick Health Scan feature that gives you a quick, comprehensive health overview, and a new Healthy Morning Report akin to the Body Battery feature you'll find on most of the best Garmin watches.
One crucial omission is that there's no Wear OS support here. The Honor Watch Ultra 5 runs Honor's proprietary MagicOS. That might be a turnoff for some, but means it works with both Android and iOS, so even iPhone users might want to get in on the action.
Along with official pricing, there's also no release date information currently available from Honor. We'll be sure to bring you full release and availability information once it's available.
