MWC 2025: all the latest consumer news and hands-on experience from the big tech showcase
MWC 2025 has arrived once again taking place in Barcelona, and a crack-team of TechRadar journalists are onsite to bring you all the latest consumer news from the big tech showcase.
Where once MWC was very smartphone-focussed, it's evolved into a bigger tech showcase, with home devices, robots, cars and more all popping up across the expansive halls of the Fira.
- For all the B2B news from MWC, check out our live blog on TechRadar Pro
Don't expect to hear any big news from the likes of Samsung or Google, but get ready for a slew of interesting products and developments that'll likely set the scene for the tech world for 2025 and beyond.
So you're in the right place for all the news and view coming out of MWC 2025. Read on.
Here's another TikTok from HMD's event last night, which we visited. Give it a gander... especially if you like football and retro phones.
@techradar ♬ stellar (Sped Up) - .diedlonely & énouement
Meet the Honor Earbuds Open
Moving on to something different to smartphones, and let me flag the Honor Earbuds Open wireless earbuds to your attention.
Honor's inaugural open earbuds have been designed to specifically not enter one's ears, sitting on the opening to the ear canal instead.
Audio Editor Becky Scarrott to the Earbuds Open for a spin, so I suggest you go read her thoughts on them: I tried Honor's new Earbuds Open and for me, they jumped straight to the top of the pile.
HMD wants to tackle a teenage screen time epidemic
Following on from that TikTok below is a full report from Axel Metz on HMD's aim to help tackle a supposed screen time epidemic, especially among teenagers.
As such, the company revealed the HMD Fusion X1, a phone made in partnership with smartwatch manufacturer Xplora aimed at teenagers, which will enable parents to remotely enable, disable, or limit access to apps of their choosing via an Xplora subscription.
Now I'm not sure many teenagers would welcome relinquishing control of their phone to their parents, but the idea here is to safeguard young people against some of the darker elements of online and always-connected life.
Read Axel's full report: 'The smartphone teens want, with the safety parents desire': HMD’s Fusion X1 is here to save the TikTok generation.
So here's an odd turn up for the books: actor Drew Barrymore appeared at an HMD showcase to tease Project Wildflower, which is a mission led by the phone-maker to tackle people spending too much time on their smartphones.
Check out our TikTok video below for more.
@techradar ♬ original sound - TechRadar
Honor embraces AI hook, line and sinker
So first up we have a report from Phones Editor Axel Metz on how phone-maker Honor has rebranded itself as an "AI device ecosystem company". That's a bit odd but there's apparently three steps the company plans to take in order to deliver “purpose-built, human-centric AI designed to maximize human potential.”
My read on this is basically Honor will go hard on AI-based tech, and we can expect its new products to contain a host of smart features. For a better and deeper lowdon, I'd suggest reading Mr Metz full report: Honor rebrands as an 'AI device ecosystem company' and commits to developing a 'super intelligent' smartphone.
Hello! Roland Moore-Colyer, Managing Editor of Mobile Computing here to take you on this live blog journey as it kicks off.
I'm not at MWC this year, with fellow but we have a selection of TechRadar-ians over in Barcelona to soak up all that MWC has to offer. So let's get into it.
