MWC 2025: all the latest consumer news and hands-on experience from the big tech showcase

MWC 2025 has arrived once again taking place in Barcelona, and a crack-team of TechRadar journalists are onsite to bring you all the latest consumer news from the big tech showcase.

Where once MWC was very smartphone-focussed, it's evolved into a bigger tech showcase, with home devices, robots, cars and more all popping up across the expansive halls of the Fira.

Don't expect to hear any big news from the likes of Samsung or Google, but get ready for a slew of interesting products and developments that'll likely set the scene for the tech world for 2025 and beyond.

