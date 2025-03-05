Samsung shows off a creaseless folding phone display – and it improves on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design in 3 key ways

Folding phones may promise a pocket-sized tablet experience, but there’s one unignorable difference between a foldable’s large inner display and a proper slate: the crease. It's a distraction, but Samsung Display might have finally fixed it with a design we could see adopted by the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Down the middle of a folding phone’s inner screen – along the hinge where it folds – is a crease that you can see and feel on all existing consumer models. Now, at MWC 2025 Samsung Display (the arm that works on TV and phone screen panels, and is a different entity to Samsung Electronics, which actually makes TVs, phones, and other gadgets) has showcased a creaseless foldable.

Some designs have taken steps in the right direction before. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a significantly less noticeable crease than the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and in some lights you can’t see it at all, and others that have followed – such as the Oppo Find N5 – made the crease even less distracting. But no phone eliminated the crease until now.

Images of Samsung Display’s new folding screen (via Android Central) show no visible crease from multiple viewing angles, with the improvements being highlighted by the clearly creased Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on show next to the new tech on Samsung’s stand.

(Image credit: Future / Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

This design is generating a lot of excitement along foldables fans – especially in the light of a few extra details I want to discuss below – but it’s worth noting that although Samsung Display and Electronics may be close collaborators, they are distinct, and while the creaseless display is ready to see the light of day, it may not have been ready when the Z Fold 7 (which is due to land sometime in July) was being designed.

So there’s a chance this new display will be held back until next-year’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 – and potentially even longer based on manufacturing challenges we don’t know about, or the screen’s cost. We won’t know until the Z Fold 7 launch later this year, but beyond the lack of crease there’s a few other design details which mean I’ve got all my fingers crossed for this screen to debut in Samsung’s 2025 foldables.

More than a creaseless screen

The first is a selfie camera change for the inner screen. Currently the Galaxy Z Fold line uses an under display snapper, but the new tech shows us a classic hole punch design. The under-display camera can blend in better when an image is full screen, but it’s never completely invisible and suffers a serious quality drop compared to typical selfie cams.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a hole punch and frankly I much prefer this design so I’m excited to see a Galaxy Z Fold 7 (or 8) with a hole punch.

Samsung could learn a lot from Google's Fold (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

The other change is that the creaseless phone looks to be a bigger screen than the Z Fold 6 – with two halves that look more like a standard phone shape. A larger inner screen is never a bad thing, but it means we’ll also get a larger outer screen. The outer screen on the Z Fold 6 feels cramped, and its odd aspect ratio can cause issues with some apps, unlike the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and others that offer a more standard shaped outer screen.

This new creaseless design looks set to bring the next Samsung devices in line with its rivals size-wise.

It’s worth noting his could just be the style Samsung Display is demoing, and Samsung Electronics could make its creaseless foldable screen more closely match the existing shape and design of its existing foldables, but I for one hope this signals a major shakeup for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, 8 or whichever Samsung foldable gets this screen tech – it’s a much needed upgrade on all fronts.