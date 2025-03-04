The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way
A bigger battery is always a boost
- A reputable Samsung-focused news site has suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get a decent battery capacity increase
- The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could ship with a 4,300mAh battery, up from 4,000mAh in the Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Samsung has yet to confirm that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is on the way
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be getting a welcome upgrade to a crucial bit of hardware over the current-gen Galaxy Z Flip 6, if a new rumor is to be believed.
According to Dutch site GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will ship with a 4,300mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
If this rumor is borne out, that would mark the second 300mAh boost in as many years for Samsung’s most accessible foldable, as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched with a 3,700mAh battery back in 2023.
Battery improvements of any kind are especially welcome for folding phones, which can struggle to provide the same longevity as their candy-bar counterparts due to the inherent inefficiency of splitting a battery cell between the two (or more as we start to see tri-folding devices) parts of the phone.
Indeed, our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review found the phone’s battery to be a rare downside to an otherwise impressively capable handset.
GalaxyClub notes that, due to the way battery capacities are advertised, the rated capacity of the phone will likely be lower, at around 4,174mAh. That’s still an improvement on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which the report states had a rated capacity of 3,887mAh.
As we previously reported, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is otherwise largely expected to follow the form and function of last year’s model, with recent renders suggesting the two will almost be identical in appearance.
That visual similarity tells us a bit about the phone’s hardware too – we’re still expecting two cameras, a contoured cover display, and an inner screen with a tall aspect ratio, though the displays are tipped to very slightly increase in size.
Still, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 already holds a spot on our lists of the best folding phones and best Samsung phones, so a boost to battery would probably be enough to secure those spots for its follow-up, too.
What do you want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7? Is a battery increase enough to justify an upgrade? Let us know in the comments below.
