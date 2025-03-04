The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way

News
By
published

A bigger battery is always a boost

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • A reputable Samsung-focused news site has suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get a decent battery capacity increase
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could ship with a 4,300mAh battery, up from 4,000mAh in the Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Samsung has yet to confirm that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is on the way

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be getting a welcome upgrade to a crucial bit of hardware over the current-gen Galaxy Z Flip 6, if a new rumor is to be believed.

According to Dutch site GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will ship with a 4,300mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If this rumor is borne out, that would mark the second 300mAh boost in as many years for Samsung’s most accessible foldable, as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched with a 3,700mAh battery back in 2023.

Battery improvements of any kind are especially welcome for folding phones, which can struggle to provide the same longevity as their candy-bar counterparts due to the inherent inefficiency of splitting a battery cell between the two (or more as we start to see tri-folding devices) parts of the phone.

Indeed, our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review found the phone’s battery to be a rare downside to an otherwise impressively capable handset.

GalaxyClub notes that, due to the way battery capacities are advertised, the rated capacity of the phone will likely be lower, at around 4,174mAh. That’s still an improvement on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which the report states had a rated capacity of 3,887mAh.

As we previously reported, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is otherwise largely expected to follow the form and function of last year’s model, with recent renders suggesting the two will almost be identical in appearance.

That visual similarity tells us a bit about the phone’s hardware too – we’re still expecting two cameras, a contoured cover display, and an inner screen with a tall aspect ratio, though the displays are tipped to very slightly increase in size.

Still, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 already holds a spot on our lists of the best folding phones and best Samsung phones, so a boost to battery would probably be enough to secure those spots for its follow-up, too.

What do you want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7? Is a battery increase enough to justify an upgrade? Let us know in the comments below.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
Jamie Richards
Jamie Richards
Mobile Computing Staff Writer

Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 could have better battery life – but not for the reason you might expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far
The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in Black Shadow
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 set to steal the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition's best features – and this is a much-needed upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 unofficial renders tease a slimmer design and a bigger, hidden-in-plain-sight upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
We might have our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, but I can’t tell the difference from the Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far
Latest in Samsung Galaxy Phones
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have even smaller bezels - and that could mean an even bigger display
The Samsung Galaxy A56 in Awesome Lightgrey
I went hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy A56, and it might just be better value than the Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
We might have our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, but I can’t tell the difference from the Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
This could be last call for Samsung's incredible Galaxy S25 Ultra deal - get $900 off plus $300 store credit on the house
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
Start saving – a potential Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date has just been revealed
Latest in News
Apple iPad A16
Apple's new entry-level iPad ups the performance for the same price, but doesn't support Apple Intelligence
iPad Air M3
Apple updates iPad Air with powerful M3 chip and pairs it with Pro-level Magic Keyboard
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU shown against a green and black backdrop
Nvidia RTX 5070 early pricing hints at plenty of GPUs at the MSRP – but I’ll believe it when I see it
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
Guitar Hero Mobile
Activision shares first look at Guitar Hero Mobile and, yeah, it looks like AI slop
More about samsung galaxy phones
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have even smaller bezels - and that could mean an even bigger display

The Samsung Galaxy A56 in Awesome Lightgrey

I went hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy A56, and it might just be better value than the Galaxy S25
Apple iPad A16

Apple's new entry-level iPad ups the performance for the same price, but doesn't support Apple Intelligence
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple iPad A16
Apple's new entry-level iPad ups the performance for the same price, but doesn't support Apple Intelligence
A pair of hands using a keyboard
Microsoft SharePoint hijacked to spread Havoc malware
iPad Air M3
Apple updates iPad Air with powerful M3 chip and pairs it with Pro-level Magic Keyboard
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU shown against a green and black backdrop
Nvidia RTX 5070 early pricing hints at plenty of GPUs at the MSRP – but I’ll believe it when I see it
Building the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle
Another iconic Disney Castle is getting the Lego treatment, and this one roars
TSMC
TSMC announces huge US investment to boost AI development
Peak Design Roller Pro roller case on the floor of luxury airport, opened out
I’ve been using Peak Design’s innovative new Roller Pro for weeks, and it’s my new go-to carry-on case for travel – here’s why
Guitar Hero Mobile
Activision shares first look at Guitar Hero Mobile and, yeah, it looks like AI slop
A D-pad in the PlayStation Plus logo
Sony is now issuing PS Plus compensation following the recent PSN outage
Princess Tiana holding a frog in her hand and smiling in The Princess and the Frog.
Disney+ reportedly cancels plans to make an offshoot series of The Princess and the Frog, and that’s not the only streaming project it’s abandoning