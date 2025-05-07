The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be even slimmer than expected, and its battery might be better too

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be just 3.9mm thick when unfolded

It might also have new battery and charging tech

We're also hearing again that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a bigger battery than its predecessor

We’ve heard from several sources that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be impressively slim, but a new claim suggests it will be even thinner than we’d previously heard, at least when unfolded.

According to @UniverseIce, a leaker with a solid track record, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be just 3.9mm thick when unfolded – that’s even slimmer than a 4.5mm claim we’d previously heard.

When folded, it’s a slightly different story, with this source claiming the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be 8.9mm thick, which would actually be thicker than the 8.2mm we’d heard elsewhere. Either way though, that’s exceptionally slim for a foldable phone.

According to some exclusive information, the next direction of Samsung flagship machine is still to be thin and light, and the battery will be thin and thin, and the body will continue to be thin. The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be the thinnest folding machine in the world at that time,… pic.twitter.com/uAs3NzAf8jMay 7, 2025

@UniverseIce also shed some light on the battery, echoing previous leaks in saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a 4,400mAh battery, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but intriguingly also claimed that it will use new battery and charging tech.

It’s unclear what they mean by this, but it could mean the battery will last longer than the battery in the Z Fold 6, despite apparently being the same capacity, and it may also mean we see higher charging speeds than the 25W of the Z Fold 6.

From the Fold to the Flip, and the S26

Moving away from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the same source has also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a 4,300mAh battery. That would make it bigger than the 4,000mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and this is something we’ve heard from multiple sources, so there’s a good chance it’s accurate.

Finally, @UniverseIce claims the Samsung Galaxy S26 “will continue to be thin”. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm thick, so this suggests its successor won’t be much thicker, and could possibly be thinner.

Of course we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but as far as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 go we should know all about them soon, as they’re likely to be unveiled in July. The Samsung Galaxy S26, though, probably won’t land until early 2026.