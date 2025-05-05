5 things we expect from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is fast approaching, with most signs pointing to July. In fact, through some detective work we’ve predicted the most likely date is either July 2 or July 9, so you probably won’t even have to wait until late in the month.

And this could be a big event, as numerous new phones and wearables are likely to be unveiled.

Below, we’ve detailed the five biggest things that we think have a good chance of making an appearance at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

1. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is one of the things we’re most sure we’ll see at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, as in recent years Samsung has always used its July Unpacked event as a place to unveil new foldable phones.

We also have a good idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, with leaks pointing to larger screens – both main and cover – a new chipset delivering more power than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is capable of, and a bigger 4,300mAh battery.

However, while the performance, stamina, and screens look likely to be improved, most other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 reportedly won’t be. So, if you were hoping for better cameras or more RAM, you might be out of luck.

2. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also almost certainly be unveiled at this event, and as with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, we have a good idea of what to expect.

Highlights include a new 200MP main camera, bigger screens, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a slimmer build.

This sounds like a more comprehensive upgrade than we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be. But unlike that phone, the battery capacity may not be increased here, and you might have to pay a lot for it, with some leaks suggesting it could cost even more than the already pricey Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

3. The Samsung Galaxy G Fold

The Huawei Mate XT (Image credit: Future)

Now we move onto something that we’re a lot less sure we’ll see, but which there’s some hope of.

For those not in the loop, this is reportedly a tri-fold phone, with a 9.9-inch screen, which would make it far bigger than any of Samsung’s current foldable phones.

This device has been extensively rumored and even hinted at by Samsung itself, with the company suggesting in an earnings call that we might see it this year. If so, then a launch alongside the company’s other 2025 foldables would make sense.

4. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (Image credit: Future)

Samsung tends to release new Galaxy Watch models alongside its foldables, with both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic expected this year.

The latter may be of particular interest, since there wasn’t a new Classic model last year, but it’s a desirable choice, typically sporting a premium appearance and a rotating bezel.

Beyond that we don’t know a ton about these upcoming wearables, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 could have a slightly bigger battery than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

The fact that we know so little could mean these wearables are further out, but we’d be surprised, as that would be a break from tradition.

5. The Samsung Galaxy Ring 2

The Samsung Galaxy Ring (Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

Finally, there’s a chance we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 at the next Unpacked event, since the original Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched at last year’s July event.

From what we’ve heard so far, the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could be slimmer than its predecessor, and available in more sizes.

Rumors suggest it might also have improved battery life and include a body temperature sensor, which would give its health tracking credentials a boost.