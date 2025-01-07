Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: All the latest rumors

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was unveiled to much fanfare in early 2024. Hinted at the winter Galaxy Unpacked presentation and revealed at the Mobile World Congress tech conference in Barcelona, it didn't actually launch until July last year, and consequently is less than a year old. But the world of fitness and wearable tech is a fast-moving one, and the latest rumors indicate Samsung could have a new version of the best smart ring on the market ready for launch as early as the January 22 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

A full release seems unlikely given the short life span of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, but it's very possible we could see at least a glimpse of the next version very soon.

So what could the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 bring us for 2025? The current version is brilliant and trumps the Oura Ring 4 as our top pick because it doesn't require a subscription, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of room for improvement. So here's everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, and everything we'd like to see.

Samsung Galaxy Ring latest rumors and leaks

Latest news Samsung tipped to unveil the Galaxy Ring 2 at its January Unpacked event.

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

No word of price change or increase

Tipped for unveiling at Unpacked on January 22

Might not go on sale until later this year

When it comes to release date and pricing information, we don't have too much to go on for the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2. There are no rumors or leaks to suggest Samsung will change the current pricing structure of the Galaxy Ring with its next model.

As such, we can probably expect it to cost around the same as last year: $399/£399/ or around AU$750. One crucial aspect of the pricing was Samsung's choice not to opt for a subscription model with the Galaxy Ring. It's a vital advantage over the rival Oura Ring range, and one we definitely hope sticks around this year.

There are a few more rumblings when it comes to a release timetable. A leak in November revealed that Samsung was "planning to launch its Galaxy Ring 2 model a bit earlier than originally scheduled." Of course, this is hard to decipher when we don't know when Samsung was originally planning to launch the Ring, and sooner could mean days, weeks, months, or even years. More helpfully, a December 2024 leak suggested we would get an "introduction" to the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 at January's Unpacked event, which has now been confirmed for January 22.

As with the unveiling of the original model, this is likely to be a glimpse ahead of a full unveiling later in the year. The Galaxy Ring was shown off at Unpacked and MWC before its full unveiling in July 2024. We'd expect the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 to follow a similar pattern.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Probable design and features

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

Rumored to be thinner

Samsung has patented an adjustable band to solve sizing

Larger sizes also a possibility

Longer battery life rumored

Samsung is unlikely to reinvent the wheel when it comes to smart ring design, which is severely limited in its form by virtue of the tech and its purpose. However, a couple of interesting design changes could be in the works.

According to the same leak which pointed to a sooner-than-expected launch, the new Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 will be thinner than its predecessor. Thankfully, that won't come at the expense of battery life, which the leak claims will also improve. The information also points to "more features," but details are scant on what could entail.

It was revealed in October that Samsung has patented a new type of smart ring with an adjustable band that could solve the sizing issues that currently dog the smart ring market. The adjustable inner band would change size, while the outer band remains fixed. It's not a perfect solution, but as a patent, this is likely years away and an unlikely inclusion for the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2.

Another, more confused rumor, points to the prospect of new Samsung Galaxy Ring sizes in the pipeline. These were first reported in September, with X leaker Max Jambor claiming the Galaxy Ring will be available in two additional sizes, 14 and 15, "in the coming weeks." Jambor has since revised his prediction stating the new sizes will be available in January.

While some outlets have taken this to mean that the Galaxy Ring 2 will feature new larger sizes, Jambor doesn't specify this, and a more in-depth report from 91Mobiles indicates these are additional sizes for the current model, rather than the Galaxy Ring 2.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: What we want to see

Thus, we have exhausted all of the concrete information out there about the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2. But what does the second iteration need to succeed? After months of testing and use, here are some things we'd like to see.

1. A leaf out of Circular's Sizing book

The Circular Ring 2 can be sized using a smartphone camera, not a plastic sizing kit. (Image credit: Circular)

The Circular Ring might not have set the world alight, but the Circular Ring 2 unveiled at CES 2025 features a massive upgrade in smart ring tech.

It's leaving behind physical plastic sizing kits in favor of a smartphone-powered Digital Ring Sizing function, and it's a feature we'd love to see come to every smart ring out there, especially the Galaxy Ring 2.

2. More workout detection

The Oura Ring 4 can automatically track 40 different types of activity. (Image credit: Future)

While the Galaxy Ring offers walking and running workout detection, the Oura Ring 4 offers 40 automatic workout profiles based on your tastes, and even works to pick up more challenges exercise profiles like rowing.

The Galaxy Ring 2 could definitely benefit from more automatic workout detection, which is a mainstay of the best smartwatches and the rival Oura.

3. More gesture controls

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy Ring features a limited number of gesture controls, a vital advantage over the Oura Ring lineup. We'd love to see Samsung expand the offering.

Right now there are two gestures, you can dismiss alarms, or take a picture or video, by using the double pinch gesture. More options including a function to answer phone calls would do just fine, thank you, but we'd love to see a remote screen control functionality – picture Tony Stark/Iron Man scrolling through holograms with a swipe of his hand.

4. 10-day battery life

10 days might be a big ask, but the Samsung Galaxy Ring's seven-day battery life can't compete with the eight days on offer from the Oura Ring 4. Even matching that would be a bonus, but we'd love to see double figures. As the leaks we've mentioned suggest, we can expect at least some battery life improvement with the Galaxy Ring 2, so here's hoping it's a hefty jump.