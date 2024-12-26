Samsung tipped to unveil the Galaxy Ring 2 at its January Unpacked event

The Galaxy Ring 2 could be teased in January

It might not go on sale until mid-2025

AR glasses might also be revealed next month

In our Samsung Galaxy Ring review we awarded the wearable 4.5 stars out of 5, so we're very much looking forward to what the next model has to offer – and it seems we could get our first proper look at the 2nd-gen smart ring as early as next month.

According to Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes (via Neowin), we'll get an "introduction" to the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 at an Unpacked event in January. Previous rumors have suggested Samsung is planning to schedule one for January 22.

We don't get too much in the way of new details here, though the report does mention new size options, more accurate sensors, improved AI, and better battery life – all fairly predictable upgrades, but welcome ones nevertheless.

DigiTimes says we might see a new pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses from Samsung at the Unpacked event too, something which has already been predicted by other sources – so this is lining up to be quite a significant showcase for Samsung products.

A packed Unpacked

Rivals to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have also been rumored (Image credit: Ray-Ban / Meta)

Lest we forget, the primary reason for a Samsung Unpacked event in January is to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of phones. We're expecting a standard model, an S25 Plus, an S25 Ultra, and quite possibly a new Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim as well.

Galaxy AI apps and tools will cross over all of these devices as well: part of the event should be given over to the full launch of One UI 7 for Galaxy phones (Samsung's take on Android 15), which is currently in beta testing.

However, should the Galaxy Ring 2 and new AR specs get a mention here, they might not go on sale right away. Bear in mind the original Galaxy Ring wasn't available to buy until July 2024, after a January 2024 tease, so the same might happen again in 2025.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 does eventually see the light of day, it'll almost certainly be worth a mention on our list of the best smart rings you can buy – though we'll have to wait to try it out before delivering a final verdict.