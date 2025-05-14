Samsung drops a new Samsung Galaxy Ring limited-edition color, but you can only get it in one store

Samsung is debuting a new Galaxy Ring in 'Two-Tone Titanium Black'

The announcement was made on Samsung's Korean website, during the S25 Edge release

The Ring will only be available at Samsung Gangnam... for now

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the ultra-slim, AI-powered version of the Galaxy S25, was one of the biggest stories in the tech world yesterday. However, hidden in this announcement was the detail of a new Samsung Galaxy Ring variant.

Unfortunately, those hoping for news of the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 will be disappointed: the ring is the original, but sporting a new limited-edition color referred to as 'Two-Tone Titanium Black'.

Samsung's Korean newsroom website states in a translated blog post: "Samsung Electronics will release the new 'Galaxy Ring Two-Tone Titanium Black' along with the Galaxy S25 Edge and sell a limited quantity at Samsung Gangnam from the 14th.

"When you purchase the newly released Galaxy Ring and Galaxy S25 Edge together, you will receive a 20% discount on the Galaxy Ring and 100,000 won in Samsung Electronics membership points."

No pictures of the ring were included in the post, so we don't yet have any idea what the Two-Tone Titanium Black version will look like.

An early sign of a Ring 2?

We don't yet have any pictures of the new colorway, but this is the Titanium gold version (Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

It sounds like the new colorway is simply an exercise to promote the new S25 Edge, and will be only available at Samsung Gangnam for a limited time. However, if it proves popular, we could see the color make its way to other stores and other regions.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has been out for nearly a year at this point. It's unknown whether a Ring 2 will be on the cards so early into the product's lifestyle: smart ring market leader Oura goes years between generations, as smart rings don't really have interactive elements like watches and phones so it's hard to introduce new features.

However, rumors persist we'll see a Ring 2 proper with a solid-state battery at this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. If so, perhaps the Two-Tone colorway will make its way to a wider release.