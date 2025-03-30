We've got another hint that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is on the way

A new wearable for 2025

Three Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (Image credit: Samsung)
  • Galaxy Watch 8 firmware models have appeared
  • New smartwatches could appear in July
  • It's not clear what upgrades the new watch could have

Given how regularly Samsung launches new smartwatches, we were already expecting a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 this year, but now there's some actual evidence of the Galaxy Watch 8 actually being in development.

Tipster @theordysm (via SamMobile) has spotted firmware versions for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and as you would expect there are different model numbers for versions with extra cellular connection capabilities on board.

It also looks as though there are going to be two sizes of the flagship smartwatch again this year. The current model is available in both 40 mm and 44 mm sizes, so you can pick the one that best matches your wrist size.

And that's just about all the information we can glean from this particular leak – that the Galaxy Watch 8 is indeed on the way. We'll have to wait for further leaks to get details on the upgrades and any design changes that might be in store.

Classics and Ultras

This isn't quite the first Galaxy Watch 8 leak we've seen. Back in December, the device name "Galaxy Watch 8 Classic" was spotted in an industry database – suggesting a Classic model, with a rotating bezel, could make a return in 2025.

There was no Classic model in 2024, but we did get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra alongside the Galaxy Watch 7. Samsung may well launch a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 this year as well, but there's been no sign of it so far.

We've also seen a patent suggesting Samsung is working on a watch strap that's more adjustable and more secure than the one on the current models – though it's unlikely the upgrade would be ready for this year's watches.

If Samsung sticks to its schedule from last year in 2025, we can expect the Galaxy Watch 8 to show up sometime in July – most likely alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, so there's the potential for another big Unpacked launch event.

