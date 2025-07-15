AI is helping developers save time, but the struggle to find timely information is costing businesses millions
AI is helpful, but most tools don't cover all bases
- Many developers report saving time when using AI to improve code
- Searching for information still needs to be addressed in AI tools
- Developers and leaders need to collaborate on solutions
New Atlassian research suggests that generative AI is indeed helping boost productivity among developers, saving two in three (68%) an average of more than 10 hours per week and helping to improve code quality and build new features.
This is up from less than half (46%) last year, with Atlassian indicating that the time that's being saved through AI is now being reinvested into improving code and building new features, resulting in a net gain for companies.
However, it's not all roses, because every force is met with an equal and opposite force – many developers are reporting that AI is actually costing them time.
AI on the whole is beneficial to developers
According to the study, one in two developers report losing 10+ hours per week due to inefficiencies, like searching for information, suggesting that artificial intelligence isn't actually helping to improve productivity in some areas, or for some roles. As many as 90% report losing 6 hours per week due to fragmented workflows and poor collaboration.
Difficulties finding information, a lack of clear direction from leaders and poor collaboration with other teams were highlighted as three of the biggest contributors to poor productivity.
"This pressure-cooked mix of innovation and strain demands a closer look at how AI is reshaping the developer experience, and what that means for the future of software development across the industry," Atlassian CTO Rajeev Rajan explained.
The report also uncovered a clear disconnect between AI-powered tools and the tools that workers actually need. Although most solutions cater to coding, this only accounts for an estimated 16% of a developer's working week, with as much as 84% of time spend on tedious tasks.
Looking ahead, Atlassian calls for closer collaboration and communication between developers and leadership to identify friction points.
