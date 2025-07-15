Russia shifts cyberwar focus from US to UK following Trump's election

Russia is shifting its target to the UK

The UK is sustaining consistent cyberattacks

Cyberattacks are aimed at creating chaos and disrupting services

Putin’s focus has taken away from the US in order to avoid antagonizing the Trump administration, reports the Times. Earlier this year, it was reported that a major Russian hacking group shifted its focus from US to UK targets, so it seems the Kremlin is now following suit.

British government sources have described a ‘surge’ in hybrid attacks since the start of 2025, including cyberattacks looking to sabotage critical infrastructure, such as previously observed mapping of undersea fiber optic cables.

Trump’s more favorable attitude towards Russia in comparison to previous administrations has pushed Russia to pivot more harshly against Britain, with UK spy chiefs warning that key facets of national infrastructure are sustaining continued attacks from Russian state-sponsored threat actors.

Sustained attacks

Russian threat actor offensives aim to create ‘sustained mayhem on British and European Streets’ says Sir Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5. Russian actors have successfully disrupted and damaged services in Ukraine, and have flexed capabilities through attacks in energy, agriculture, retail, and more - dealing demoralizing blows to the Ukrainian military and people.

A senior government official told the Times; “It’s been really evident from Russia’s recent propaganda that we’re target No 1,” the official said. “If only the British state was as powerful as they claim.”

These attacks could cause untold damage should a more powerful hit land on a UK target. For example, if a healthcare organization or energy provider was taken offline, that could have immediate and life threatening consequences.

Another Whitehall insider told the publication: “But when we say indirect, it’s not as indirect as it sounds. Russia will, for instance, create software, pass it on to a group of seriously talented 18-year-old hackers and say ‘fill your boots’.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors