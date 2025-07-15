Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, July 15 (game #765).

NYT Connections today (game #766) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

QUAD

CORNER

TREE

HAMMY

LAMB

LIBRARY

DELT

SURROUND

OVERDONE

TRAP

THE

BET

CAMP

DORM

DRAMATIC

CAFETERIA

NYT Connections today (game #766) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: School grounds

School grounds GREEN: Theatrical show off

Theatrical show off BLUE: Hunted down

Hunted down PURPLE: Ancient alphabet

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #766) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A COLLEGE CAMPUS

GREEN: EXAGGERATED, AS A PERFORMANCE

BLUE: CLOSE IN ON

PURPLE: STARTS OF GREEK LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #766) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #766, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A COLLEGE CAMPUS CAFETERIA, DORM, LIBRARY, QUAD

CAFETERIA, DORM, LIBRARY, QUAD GREEN: EXAGGERATED, AS A PERFORMANCE CAMP, DRAMATIC, HAMMY, OVERDONE

CAMP, DRAMATIC, HAMMY, OVERDONE BLUE: CLOSE IN ON CORNER, SURROUND, TRAP, TREE

CORNER, SURROUND, TRAP, TREE PURPLE: STARTS OF GREEK LETTERS BET, DELT, LAMB, THE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Although I didn’t make any mistakes I’m classifying this as tricky because I only made a clear run down to luck.

DRAMATIC and CAMP behavior is something I really enjoy and recognizing that some people might associate it with being HAMMY and OVERDONE I quickly put together the green group – EXAGERATED, AS A PERFORMANCE.

I came close to placing TREE in the group that became PARTS OF A COLLEGE CAMPUS before swapping it for CAFETERIA.

The last eight letters were a baffling bunch, so I decided to put THE and BET to one side and concentrate on what was left. CORNER, SURROUND and TRAP all seemed to describe catching someone, but I struggled to find the fourth and just added TREE to make up the numbers. I’m still not sure how it’s relevant to CLOSE IN ON.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, July 15 game #765)

YELLOW: GYMNASTICS APPARATUS BARS, BEAM, RINGS, VAULT

BARS, BEAM, RINGS, VAULT GREEN: FORCE TO LEAVE BOOT, BOUNCE, EJECT, REMOVE

BOOT, BOUNCE, EJECT, REMOVE BLUE: HORROR MOVIES FROM 2022 NOPE, PEARL, SCREAM, SMILE

NOPE, PEARL, SCREAM, SMILE PURPLE: HORSE__ FEATHERS, PLAY, POWER, SHOE