UK military building “pioneering battlefield system” with new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command

The UK Government is investing in cyber defences and capabilities

£1 billion investment includes a new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command

“Digital Targeting Web” looks to bolster cyber defences and national security

The UK Government has announced plans to invest over £1 billion into a new pioneering “Digital Targeting Web” to bolster cyber defences and national security.

Alongside this, a new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command will aim to ”put the UK at the forefront of cyber operations,” with enhanced targeting capabilities and digital defences.

The investments will look to “spearhead battlefield engagements” by applying lessons learnt from Ukraine to the UK’s weapons systems, enabling faster and more accurate battlefield decisions and better connected military weapons systems.

Digital capabilities

Cybersecurity and defence is a key priority for this administration, with Prime Minister Kier Starmer committing to an increase in defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, “recognising the critical importance of military readiness in an era of heightened global uncertainty.”

In 2024, the UK announced the establishment of a laboratory dedicated to security research, and invited its allies to collaborate to combat the “new AI arms race” - investing millions into improving cybersecurity capabilities.

The new Command wants to give the British military the upper hand in the race for military advantage by degrading command and control, jamming signals to missiles or drones, and intercepting enemy communications, for example.

The Government warns that cyberattacks are threatening the foundations of the economy and daily life, and with critical infrastructure sustaining 13 cyberattacks per second, the dangers are certainly apparent.

“The hard-fought lessons from Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine leave us under no illusions that future conflicts will be won through forces that are better connected, better equipped and innovating faster than their adversaries,” warns Defence Secretary John Healey.

“We will give our Armed Forces the ability to act at speeds never seen before - connecting ships, aircraft, tanks and operators so they can share vital information instantly and strike further and faster.”