Fresh DJI Osmo 360 leaks may have given us a sneak preview of the 360-degree camera and its specs

The recently launched Insta360 X5 will soon have some more competition

More DJI Osmo 360 images have leaked online

The 360-degree camera could launch in July

It's said to be similar to the Insta360 X5 in specs

Rumors around a 360-degree camera from DJI have been swirling since October, and now we have some fresh leaks that supposedly give us a look at the DJI Osmo 360 – as well as hinting at some of the specifications it'll bring with it.

Tipster @GAtamer (via Notebookcheck) has posted some pictures of the DJI Osmo 360, showing off the compact camera, the two lenses on the front and back of the device, the small integrated touchscreen, and what looks like an accessory mount.

According to the same source, the specs of the DJI Osmo 360 are going to be "almost the same as the X5", referring of course to the Insta360 X5 that launched in April – another 360-degree camera that the DJI Osmo 360 will be challenging head on.

Have a read through our Insta360 X5 review and you'll see it's a very, very good 8K camera indeed – one we awarded five stars to. The two cameras have 1.28-inch sensors inside, bigger than those in the X4, so it seems we can expect something similar from DJI.

Coming soon?

The technical specifications are almost the same as the X5. pic.twitter.com/7HlC9JQHbPMay 31, 2025

The @GAtamer post was actually a follow-up to another image leaked by @Quadro_News, which seems to show the DJI Osmo 360 in some kind of packaging. Again, we can see one of the camera lenses and the shape of the upcoming gadget.

That's just about all we can glean from these latest DJI Osmo 360 leaks, and we don't get any information here about a launch date or potential pricing. It seems likely that the camera will be appearing sooner rather than later, however.

Just a few days ago we got word that the DJI Osmo 360 would be launching in July 2025, so there's not that much longer to wait. We have already seen leaked images of the camera, which match the pictures that have just shown up.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've also heard that a super-small DJI Osmo Nano could be launched alongside the DJI Osmo 360. If these new devices are as good as the cameras in the current range, including the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, then there's a lot to look forward to.