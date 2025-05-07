DJI promises the Mavic 4 Pro will 'spin your world', and sets a launch date

DJI sets the Mavic 4 Pro launch date for May 13

It looks like a rotating gimbal is on the way

We might also see upgraded cameras

After months of rumors and leaks, we're going to see the successor to the DJI Mavic 3 Pro in the coming days: DJI has posted a new teaser to social media that sets the launch day for Tuesday, May 13, while promising that this drone will "spin your world".

You can see the teaser over on X or on the DJI website, and while the DJI Mavic 4 Pro name isn't mentioned, it's clear that this is the device that's on the way, as we get a full look at the expected triple-camera system, led by a 100MP Hasselblad wide camera.

As for the "spin your world" tagline, it looks very much as though this new drone is going to have a spinning gimbal that can rotate independently of the drone itself, opening up a wealth of new filming possibilities.

Understandably, DJI hasn't released any more details about the Mavic 4 Pro. The launch event gets underway at 1pm BST in the UK, which works out as 5am PT / 8am ET / 10pm AEST, and we will of course be covering the whole thing for you.

The leaks so far

Spin Your World13 May 2025 | 12 PM (GMT)Notify Me 👉 https://t.co/ko4z8BMVax pic.twitter.com/yuz5JrRDJnMay 6, 2025

DJI may be keeping most of the Mavic 4 Pro details under wraps for now, but we've seen plenty of leaks up to this point. In fact, they go back almost a year – that's when we got our first look at the triple camera on the front of the drone.

At the start of the year we got another look at the camera module, which is apparently larger this time around (hopefully pointing to better image quality). However, the thinking is that this new drone may miss out on LiDAR functionality.

More recently we've seen unofficial renders of the drone design in full, and it looks more or less the same as the Mavic 3 Pro. There have also been rumors of 52-minute battery life, and a starting price of $2,250 in the US.

As our DJI Mavic 3 Pro review will tell you, that drone started at $2,199 / £1,879 / AU$3,099. We also awarded it five stars out of five, and a high spot on our best DJI drones list, so we're very much looking forward to seeing its successor.