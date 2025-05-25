DJI isn't slowing down: the DJI Mini 5 Pro, DJI Avata 3, and DJI Neo 2 all get mentioned in new leaks

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is one of the drones about to be replaced

The DJI Mini 5 Pro has apparently hit the FCC

We've also got video supposedly showing the DJI Avata 3

The DJI Neo 2 has been mentioned in a leak too

DJI is of course well established as making many of the best drones you can currently buy, with the DJI Mavic 4 Pro the latest to be introduced earlier this month. Now new leaks suggest another three models are on the way very soon.

First up is the DJI Mini 5 Pro, the successor to the DJI Mini 4 Pro launched in September 2023. As spotted by @MauroTandoi and Notebookcheck, this new drone has been registered at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US – a required step for any electronics gadget that's going on sale there.

It looks as though the sub-250 gram device is going to come with a bigger battery than the model it's replacing, while also offering faster charging speeds. Otherwise, this filing doesn't tell us much about the upgrades that are coming.

There has been speculation that the DJI Mini 5 Pro would show up sometime in September – perhaps alongside a follow-up to the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro – but FCC registration suggests the launch will actually come around sooner.

More new models

Next up, well-known tipster @Quadro_News (again via Notebookcheck) has posted a video of what seems to be the DJI Avata 3 being tested. This would replace the DJI Avata 2, which was launched back in April 2024.

We're expecting to see a larger camera sensor on the upgraded version of this drone, and the video hints at a revised propeller design too. However, we don't get any footage of the device actually up in the air.

Lastly for now, there's also a mention of the DJI Neo 2, replacing the original DJI Neo that was introduced in September 2024. This is mentioned by tipster @OsitaLV, alongside the Avata 3 and the Mini 5 Pro – so there's a lot to look forward to.

We don't have much to go off when it comes to launch dates for the DJI Avata 3 and the DJI Neo 2, though the drones they're succeeding aren't as old as the DJI Mini 4 Pro. That suggests these other two models may show up later in the year.