DJI Mini 5 leak suggests beginner drone could land soon with two big upgrades

Could the DJI Mini 5 trump the Mini 4 Pro (pictured) with the addition of front-facing LiDAR sensors?

A new DJI Mini 5 drone seems to be in the works

Online leaks suggest it could have LiDAR sensors

DJI appears to be testing the drone ahead of a summer launch

DJI isn’t one to rest on its laurels. The Mini 4 Pro might top the bill in our round-up of the best drones you can buy right now, but new images leaked online appear to show that the manufacturer is well underway with developing a successor.

The images, shared on DroneXL, appear to show the DJI Mini 5 being tested on public streets in China. Included in an article written by Jasper Ellens, a reliable drone industry source, the grainy shots feature a quadcopter resembling the Mini 4 Pro, albeit with a larger front camera lens and what appears to be a pair of LiDAR sensors above.

This backs up an earlier post from Ellens, shared on X in December 2024, which claims that the Mini 5 will feature LiDAR sensors and “stronger (vented) motors”.

Front-facing LiDAR sensors would give the new model a more effective collision avoidance system. As we saw on the Air 3S last year, LiDAR is better able to navigate obstacles and terrain at night, compared to standard vision tech. Their presence on the Mini 5 would be a first for any sub-250g drone, assuming that the rumored model stays within the same weight class as previous versions.

The pictured drone also has guards around its blades, although these could be in place as a safety measure during testing, rather than a permanent feature.

While DJI hasn’t officially announced a release date for the Mini 5, the appearance of a test unit in public suggests that the company is in the later stages of development. Some sources anticipate that the new drone will break cover in summer 2025. A reveal around August or September would fit with DJI’s established launch cycles, marking two years since the DJI Mini 4 Pro hit the market.

Other features remain the subject of much speculation. Some websites have reported that the DJI Mini 5 could feature a 1-inch sensor and a 50-minute flight time, both of which would be a significant step up from the 1/1.3-inch sensor and 34-minute flight time of the DJI Mini 4 Pro. That said, there’s little in the way of hard evidence to support these claims at present.

I have been extremely skeptical towards the release of a #DJIMINI5. I couldn't find any reason why they should update the Mini 4 without exceeding the 249 gram mark. But today I stand corrected. This summer we will see a new Mini with LiDAR and stronger (vented) motors. Cheers pic.twitter.com/v3kcSasJfODecember 10, 2024

LiDAR, LiDAR?

The Mini 5 isn’t the only upcoming DJI drone rumored to be getting LiDAR capabilities. Recent intel also suggests that the Mavic 4 Pro will benefit from enhanced obstacle-avoidance sensors. This could indicate that DJI has managed to developed a more compact LiDAR module that can be more easily packaged into drones across its range.

While its presence on a sub-250g would be a game-changer, whether LiDAR alone will warrant an upgrade for owners of the Mini 4 Pro remains to be seen. It would certainly be another feather in a well-strung bow, but LiDAR is of limited use to users who only fly their drones in open space on clear days.

Of course, it’s not the only rumored upgrade for the DJI Mini 5. Stronger or more efficient motors could give the drone improved performance in all conditions, while enhanced flight times would take the series meaningfully forward where the Mini 4 Pro didn’t. A 1-inch sensor also points towards clearer low-light imaging.

Taken together, these enhancements would make a stronger case for investing in the new model. If it really is in testing already, we shouldn’t have too long to wait for more concrete specs. If previous DJI drone development cycles are anything to go by, leaked info about the Mini 5 won’t be in short supply.