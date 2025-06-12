DJI rumors point to three major product launches next month, including a new 360 camera

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro camera could soon be joined by two new Osmo models: a 360 camera and an ultra-compact action camera.

Report claims that DJI will launch all three products within July

DJI Osmo 360 will be the first product officially announced

DJI also rumored to be unveiling the DJI Mini 5 Pro drone imminently

July could be a busy month for DJI – at least if one report is correct. Serial leaker Jasper Ellens claims that the company will be launching the DJI Osmo 360, DJI Osmo Nano and DJI Mic 3 all in the same month (but not all at the same time, interestingly enough).

Writing at his website Drone XL, Ellens says he’s been informed by two separate sources that all three of these products will be released in July.

First up, according to Ellens, will be the DJI Osmo 360 on July 15 2025, just five weeks away. The Osmo 360 is DJI’s long-rumored answer to the GoPro Max or Insta360 X series, a 360-degree camera designed to capture everything happening around it through the use of two ultra-wide camera units and automatic image stitching. It’s already been glimpsed in leaked images, and is rumored to have similar performance and specs to the Insta360 X5.

Release dates leaked! We will first see the #Osmo360, the #nano one week later and last but not least the #Mic3. July will be a fun Osmo packed month! Cheers!https://t.co/AWVIpuZ8moJune 11, 2025

I rate the X5 as currently the best 360 camera around, so if DJI can match or surpass it with its first ever 360 camera, I’d be extremely impressed.

The second DJI camera apparently set for a July launch is the DJI Osmo Nano, which Ellens says is releasing on July 23 2025. This camera is rumored to be an ultra-compact action camera with a modular design. To date there have been no leaked images, but online rumors suggest it will be similar in many ways to the 2021-released DJI Action 2 rather than just a slimmed-down version of DJI’s more recent action cameras.

We could be seeing a successor to the superb DJI Mic 2 (pictured) much sooner than we would have guessed. (Image credit: Future)

Last but not least comes the DJI Mic 3 which, according to Ellens, will be launched on July 29 2025. There haven’t been many rumors about this follow-up to the excellent DJI Mic 2 (which only arrived last year and is in top spot of our best wireless mics guide), but an FCC filing document seemingly confirmed the Mic 3’s existence and hinted at a slight design refresh with a new display for the receiver unit. The DJI Mic 2 and Mic Mini are hugely popular with content creators and integrate closely with many of DJI’s camera and drone products, so I’d expect a Mic 3 to make small improvements rather than engage in a major overhaul.

And there could be even more DJI launches to come

The above trio of products may not be the only imminent announcements for the consistently active DJI, either. The company is best known for its camera drones, and it’s been strongly rumored that the next flying machine to emerge from its secretive hangers will be the DJI Mini 5 Pro, potentially as soon as September 2025. That may be followed later in the year or in early 2026 by a DJI Avata 3 FPS drone and a DJI Neo 2 small entry-level drone.

As always, we’ll bring you more news and rumors on upcoming DJI products when we get them.