It might be three years old now, but don't let its age put you off – the tiny GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is an extremely capable action camera today, now available at Best Buy for $139.99 (was $249.99).

That's 44% off a tiny action camera that's big on features, including 5.3K video recording and GoPro's superb Hypersmooth 5.0 stabilization, with a small footprint ideal for tight spaces, such as mounting to a bike helmet.

• Shop the full 4th of July and Prime Day sales

The Hero 11 Black Mini's price at Best Buy is the lowest for any GoPro action camera today, and in my book it's arguably a more compelling action camera than the newer GoPro Hero (2024), which skimps on more features in a quest for value and compact proportions, yet still costs more.

Today’s best GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini deal

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy The record-low price I've seen for the Hero 11 Black Mini is actually $129.99 at Best Buy, as recently as the Memorial Day sales this year. However, if you're looking for a bargain action camera, then today's price is still hard to beat.

The cheapest GoPro in 2025, still with stabilized 5.3K video

Image 1 of 1 The latest mini model – the GoPro Hero (2024) – skimps on features more so than the older Hero 11 Black Mini, which is now cheaper in this deal. (Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

In 2025, there are two obvious alternatives to the Hero 11 Black Mini: the larger Hero 11 Black, and the newer GoPro Hero (2024).

We've reviewed the Hero 11 Black, and run a comparison of the Hero 11 Black Mini and Hero 11 Black to highlight what features you miss out on in the smaller, cheaper model.

The smaller model doesn't have a screen to compose images, but its video-making skills match those of its bigger brother. And these cameras pack similar 5.3K video quality as the most recent model, the pricier Hero 13 Black – which we rate as one of the best action cameras today – and which makes them particularly good value today.

We'll keep an eye on the best GoPro prices over the coming days, and for more deals do check out our best Prime Day 2025 deals live hub.