I test action cameras for a living, and 44% off the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is the early Prime Day deal to get
A GoPro for just $140? Sign me up
It might be three years old now, but don't let its age put you off – the tiny GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is an extremely capable action camera today, now available at Best Buy for $139.99 (was $249.99).
That's 44% off a tiny action camera that's big on features, including 5.3K video recording and GoPro's superb Hypersmooth 5.0 stabilization, with a small footprint ideal for tight spaces, such as mounting to a bike helmet.
The Hero 11 Black Mini's price at Best Buy is the lowest for any GoPro action camera today, and in my book it's arguably a more compelling action camera than the newer GoPro Hero (2024), which skimps on more features in a quest for value and compact proportions, yet still costs more.
Today’s best GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini deal
The record-low price I've seen for the Hero 11 Black Mini is actually $129.99 at Best Buy, as recently as the Memorial Day sales this year. However, if you're looking for a bargain action camera, then today's price is still hard to beat.
The cheapest GoPro in 2025, still with stabilized 5.3K video
In 2025, there are two obvious alternatives to the Hero 11 Black Mini: the larger Hero 11 Black, and the newer GoPro Hero (2024).
We've reviewed the Hero 11 Black, and run a comparison of the Hero 11 Black Mini and Hero 11 Black to highlight what features you miss out on in the smaller, cheaper model.
The smaller model doesn't have a screen to compose images, but its video-making skills match those of its bigger brother. And these cameras pack similar 5.3K video quality as the most recent model, the pricier Hero 13 Black – which we rate as one of the best action cameras today – and which makes them particularly good value today.
We'll keep an eye on the best GoPro prices over the coming days, and for more deals do check out our best Prime Day 2025 deals live hub.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
