The near-perfect GoPro Hero 13 Black tumbles to its lowest price this year

With a planned release of the GoPro Hero 14 Black later this year, it's no surprise to see a fantastic deal on the Hero 13 Black. We expect the newer model to ship with a larger sensor, improve low-light performance, and include higher filming resolutions.

You might want to hold out, but if you're ready to buy now and want a great deal, then I recommend getting the GoPro Hero 13 Black at Amazon for only $329 (was $429.99).

We might have seen it drop to $299, but that was over six months ago. The current $100 discount is the best we've seen since then and a fantastic price for one of the best action cameras around.

Today’s best GoPro Hero 13 Black deal

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $429.99 now $329 at Amazon Save $100 on the latest Hero Black action camera from GoPro. Despite dropping to under $300 at the end of last year, this is the next best price it's ever been. Given that it's a limited-time deal, we recommend moving quickly if you're looking to up your game and capture breathtaking shots like never before.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black is one of the best action cameras around. It's easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.

In our review of the GoPro Hero 13 Black, we loved its versatile mounting options, inclusion of Bluetooth audio support, and its ability to capture great-looking footage in well-lit areas.

The 5.3K resolution camera with 4K slow-mo capabilities makes it a breeze to capture a wide variety of shots. The built-in stabilization will also help to keep those shots as steady as you like. Social media creators will also love the 27MP sensor, which enables footage to be recorded in an 8:7 aspect ratio.

