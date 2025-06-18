Leaked images suggest the Insta360 Go 4 could be moving away from the modular design of the Go 3S (pictured).

Insta360’s next action camera model might just have surfaced. And if the leaked image is accurate, the camera maker could be plotting a serious design shake-up.

Rumored to be the Go 4, the new camera doesn’t look like an obvious successor to the Go 3S, which we rate as the best modular action camera. In fact, it doesn’t look like any Insta360 camera I’ve used before.

Shared by @Quadro_News – a usually reliable source – the leaked photo shows a miniature camera with a rounded square design and a large lens dominating one corner.

Crucially, the product pictured in the leak is comprised of a single unit. Unlike the Go 3S, there’s no obvious separation between camera and screen block.

I’ve used both the Insta360 Go 3 and Go 3S. What impressed me about them was their modular design. Each is a tiny, thumb-sized camera which you can wear magnetically or slot into the Action Pod, for proper GoPro-style framing with the flip-up screen. They are an effective hybrid solution for creators who shoot first-person content: lightweight and discreet by default, with the option of deeper control when needed.

But with this new design, it looks like Insta360 is heading in a different direction. One without an Action Pod.

👉So far, there's not much information on the new camera Insta360. Only this... pic.twitter.com/fpinRohNSKJune 15, 2025

No more modular?

A closer inspection of the leak reveals details that raise further questions. There’s a visible indicator light, plus what looks like a front-facing audio grille. There’s also a smaller circle, which could be another light or possibly a sensor. A diagram posted along with the image hints at capacitive touch control on the front of the unit.

Interestingly, the camera in the image is held above what appears to be a dock. There’s speculation that this could be a wireless charging station, though whether it’s a consumer accessory or a development rig isn’t clear.

What we can’t see anywhere is the back of the camera. That begs a bigger question: is there a screen at all?

There’s a world in which Insta360 could be developing an all-in-one camera that strips things back even further than the Go 3S. That might sound like a step in the wrong direction, but there’s logic here. The Insta360 Go series is all about lightweight, wearable cameras for social creators. If this new model keeps things ultra-portable while improving audio, touch control and battery life, it could offer a more streamlined, potentially more affordable solution.

That could well appeal to POV creators who rarely use the screen block and are happy to rely on smartphone app connectivity for framing or editing after the fact. It’s also worth noting that the Action Pod supplied with previous versions wasn’t waterproof. By adopting an integrated design, Insta360 could be favoring durability and portability over total control.

Another factor at play here is the DJI Osmo Nano, itself a dinky, modular camera targeting the same audience. Rumored for a July launch, that device seems to pick up where the Osmo Action 2 left off, with a small camera unit that attaches magnetically to clothing and can pair with an optional screen module. The potential twist is that DJI appears to be embracing modularity just as Insta360 may be phasing it out.

Don’t count Insta360 out just yet, though. It’s possible this new design is part of an alternative line entirely – not the Go 4, but a different wearable camera aimed at filling a new niche. Or it might be a prototype of the Go 4 that simply doesn’t show the modular elements. Until we see the full picture, we won’t know whether the Action Pod is in or out.

Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if an official launch is imminent. The leak shows a device that looks pretty far along in the development process. And with the Go 3S launched back in June 2023, it’s about due an update given Insta360's recent prolificacy. If the DJI Osmo Nano does hit shelves in July, along with DJI's first-ever 360 camera, expect Insta360 to respond quickly.

Until then, all we can do is speculate. But one thing’s clear: both DJI and Insta360 are in the fight for the wearable camera crown. Watch this space.