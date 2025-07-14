Detailed leaks reveal likely designs of the DJI Mic 3 and DJI Osmo 360 ahead of rumored reveal later this month
Upgrades on the way
- DJI Mic 3 and DJI Osmo 360 images have leaked
- They give us a look at the gadgets from multiple angles
- Both these new devices could launch this month
Not content with making some of the best drones on the planet, DJI is continuing to expand into other product categories, and some fresh image leaks have given us another look at the upcoming DJI Mic 3 and DJI Osmo 360.
The pictures have been posted by well-known tipster Igor Bogdanov and rounded up by Mirrorless Rumors. It's the first proper peek we've been given of the DJI Mic 3 design, though the DJI Osmo 360 is more familiar after earlier leaks.
Starting with the wireless microphone, we can see we're going to get a more compact design this time around – something that's got more in common with the DJI Mic Mini rather than the DJI Mic 2, in terms of dimensions.
👉Made a visual comparison of the microphones in the case. On the left is the DJI Mic 2 and on the right is the DJI Mic 3. Evolution of features😉#djimic3 pic.twitter.com/13vau1loHtJuly 13, 2025
The case that holds the mics and the receiver, however, looks to be similar this time around to the Mic 2, and we also get a couple of shots showing the controls on the side of the mic, as well as a side-by-side comparison with the full DJI Mic 2 package.
Video in all directions
On to the DJI Osmo 360, and the new images match up with the previous picture leaks we've already seen for this 360-degree camera. It looks smaller and fatter than its competitor the Insta360 X5, with a small screen embedded on one side.
Another shot shows us the camera with a range of accessories, including a tripod, mount, case, and spare batteries. Of course DJI has plenty of action camera experience with devices like the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, but this would be its first 360-degree camera.
👉I think DJI has a different strategy. After all, we're waiting for it - the Osmo 360😜#osmo360 pic.twitter.com/sNOyoM7P6fJune 26, 2025
Perhaps it's no coincidence that the GoPro Max 2 has now been officially teased as well, which means the 360-degree camera market is about to get significantly more crowded – giving you even more options if you want a device like this.
As per earlier rumors, both the DJI Mic 3 and the DJI Osmo 360 might launch during July, though perhaps not at the same time. It also seems likely that a smaller DJI Osmo Nano action camera is going to be unveiled as well.
