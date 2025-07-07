I head up action camera reviews for TechRadar and trust me, Insta360 makes some of the best models on the market – a number of which have just fallen to record low prices for Prime Day. One standout deal is for a former flagship 360 camera, the Insta360 X3 for $249.99 at Amazon US or £259.99 at Amazon UK, with other bundles available.

The Insta360 X3 is now two generations old, with the Insta360 X5 currently our top 360 camera pick. However, the older model remains an excellent option, with 5.7K HDR video and up to 33ft / 10m waterproofing, especially now it's half the price of the current model.

There's a price drop for the X4 too, alongside the Ace Pro (Insta360's regular action camera) and the Go3S (its versatile, thumb-sized 4K camera). These are some of the best camera deals I've seen this year – and I've included links to the lowest prices below. Insta360 has told us these deals will be live until July 15. If you're set on the latest model, the X5, there are the first discounts on that model too, but only small price cuts.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Tim Coleman Cameras Editor I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor and have been writing Insta360 news, reviews, features and buying guides for years. I've personally reviewed most of the cameras in this deal roundup, including the Insta360 X4 and Go3S, and am currently using the X5 as my choice 360 camera. I've covered all the major recent sales events for TechRadar, including the past three years' worth of Amazon's Prime Days, and Black Friday. The Insta360 sale is particularly good this year.

Today's best Insta360 deals in the US

Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Now succeeded by the Insta360 X5, the X4 is the second best 360 camera available, but now for a record-low price – the cheapest price we saw last year was $425. This model offers 8K video, slow-motion video options plus a handy 4K single lens mode, all ably supported with powerful image stabilization for smooth action on the go. The X4 is rugged and waterproof too, although the pricier X5 upped the ante by adding the ability to swap out the lenses – ideal if you happen to damage them in the heat of the action, plus better waterproofing. However, most of the X5's features are here in the X4, which now costs much less and is the best value 8K 360 camera. Want to know the key differences between the two cameras? Check out our Insta360 X5 vs X4 article. This deal is also available at the Insta360 store.

Insta360 X3: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The X3 is now two generations old and tops out at 5.7K video, whereas its successors can shoot 8K. However, don't write the X3 off – its still an excellent 360 camera, with the same powerful Insta360 image stabilization, 33ft / 10m waterproofing, bullet time and time shift modes, editing software and handy accessories. In my opinion, this is the best Insta360 deal in the Amazon Prime Day sales. You can grab the same price at the Insta360 store.

Insta360 Go 3S: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon I reviewed the Insta360 Go 3S and it proved to be an incredibly fun camera for the whole family. This thumb-sized 4K camera encourages a degree of creative thinking that you simply don't get with your phone or bulkier cameras, offering unique POVs including first-person perspectives, the ability to slot the cam into small spaces and attach magnetically. It can be used underwater, as a pet-view cam, and in the middle of the sporting action, and can be supported by the Action Pod for better battery life and remote viewing (though the Action Pod isn't waterproof). It's still the latest model in the range, and has now fallen to record low price – previously it was another $40 more. Again, the same price is available at the Insta360 store. The price is for the 64GB model, and there is a pricier 128GB version available if you prefer.

Insta360 Ace Pro: was $449.99 now $239.99 at Amazon Insta360's 'regular' action camera, the Ace Pro, has fallen to a record-low price with $200 off the standard bundle. The previous lowest price was over $70 more. The Ace Pro has been succeeded by the Ace Pro 2, but it's only a modest update – the original model still shoots 8K video and features a neat flip-up screen that sets it apart from GoPro and DJI rival models, the Hero 13 Black and Osmo Action 5 Pro respectively, which feature fixed front and back screens instead. The Ace Pro is a little bulkier, but its 4K and HDR video specs impress. The Ace Pro 2 is also on sale now, but the Ace Pro is now much cheaper and an excellent option for the money.

Today's best action camera deals in the UK

Insta360 X4: was £499.99 now £349.99 at Amazon The X4 is the second best 360 camera available, now for a record low price – last year the best price was £425. It delivers 8K video, slow-motion video and bullet time mode, plus a handy 4K single lens mode to double up as a regular action cam, all ably supported with powerful image stabilization for smooth action on the go. The X4 is rugged and waterproof too, although the pricier X5 upped the ante even further by adding the ability to swap out the lenses – ideal if you happen to damage them in the heat of the action. That said, most of the X5's features are present in the X4, which now costs much less and might be a better-value pick. Also available at the Insta360 store.

Insta360 X3: was £459.99 now £259.99 at Amazon The X3 tops out at 5.7K video, whereas its successors, the X4 and X5, can shoot 8K. However, don't write the X3 off – it's still an impressive 360 camera, with many of the same Insta360 features as newer models, including effective image stabilization, 33ft / 10m waterproofing, bullet time and time shift modes, editing software and handy accessories. I reckon it's my top recommendation of the Insta360 deals for Prime Day 2025. You can grab the same price at the Insta360 store.

Insta360 Go 3S: was £349.99 now £279.99 at Amazon I'm a fan of the tiny Insta360 Go 3S – it's a thumb-sized bundle of fun for the whole family. The 4K shooter slots into small spaces and attaches magnetically, and can be used to capture unusual POVs including first-person perspectives. It can be used underwater, as a pet-view cam, and in the middle of the sporting action. There's a compatible Action Pod to extend the battery life and offer remote viewing (although note the Action Pod isn't waterproof). The Go3S is the newest model in the range, and the current deal lops a further £40 off the previous lowest price. Again, the same price is available at the Insta360 store. The price listed is for the 64GB model, and there is a pricier 128GB version available too.