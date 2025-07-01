The five-star Insta360 X4 plummets to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy

With the release of the Insta360 X5, we're beginning to see some incredible deals on the 360-degree camera that it supersedes. More specifically, you can get the Insta360 X4 at Best Buy for $349.99 (was $499.99).

That's a $150 saving and a record-low price for one of the best action cameras on the market right now. The Insta360 X4 delivers 8K video, a wide range of video modes, and a truly unbelievable slow-mo setting. Quite simply, this is the most versatile 360 camera you can buy.

Today's best Insta360 X4 deal

Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The X5 might be the latest offering from Insta360, but the X4 is still an incredibly capable camera, especially if you're looking to capture action in 360 degrees. With a $150 discount, you're getting some game-changing video technology at a fraction of the price.

Our comprehensive Insta360 X4 review details everything you need to know about one of the best action cameras you can buy right now. We gave it a full five out of five stars and were blown away by the excellent detail with 8K video resolution as well as a superb battery life and versatile shooting modes.

Footage is smoothed out using a combination of 360-degree horizon lock and image stabilization so you'll have very few problems there. We particularly love the slow-mo support, which captures an impressive 100 frames per second. You'll be drooling over how a camera this small can capture such outstanding video.

If you'd like to explore other options from Insta360 or the likes of GoPro and DJI, then head over to our best action cameras guide. Our experts have put together all of their top picks so all the hard research work is done for you.