Akaso 360 price starts at $199.99 / £199.99 / AUS329.99 – a record low for 360 cameras

It was launched worldwide on July 7, 2025

Prime Day deals for rival models crash the party

Insta360 may have cornered the 360 camera market in recent times, but it's under threat from a rumored DJI Osmo 360 and now a surprise entry to the market, the new Akaso 360.

Akaso is a proven alternative to leading action camera brands such as GoPro, Insta360 and DJI, with an impressive lineup of low-cost models. Now it has entered the 360 camera space with the Akaso 360, and it's super impressive for the money – check out our in-depth Akaso 360 review.

The all-new 360 camera shoots crisp 5.7K video with total 360 degree coverage through its twin lenses, complete with the software smarts we've come to expect from the best 360 cameras, such as seamless stitching and selfie stick removal.

Perhaps what's most impressive, though, is the price point at which the Akaso 360 enters the market – it's so much cheaper than any other current model.

Lowering the bar for 360 camera prices, but is the Akaso 360 the best value?

The launch price for the Akaso 360 starts at just $199.99 / £199.99 / AUS329.99 for the Standard Combo, or $249.99 / £249.99 / AU$399.99 for the Creator Combo, which adds two additional batteries, a battery charging case and a 120cm selfie stick.

For price, no other 360 camera comes close – the Insta360 X5 is well over double, while the GoPro Max (2025) is around $150 / £150 / AU$200 more (and that's following a new price point from the original Max model from 2019, which was a similar price to the X5).

But just because the Akaso 360 is the cheapest model available, should you get it?

The comparison between the Akaso 360 and Insta360 X5 is hardly fair – the latter is the best 360 camera on the market, and it beats Akaso's model in almost every respect, including its 8K video and low light image quality.

The X5's twin lenses can be swapped out in case of damage too, with cheap replacement lenses available. In the long run, this feature alone could make it better value than any other 360 camera. After all, break a lens while recording with any other model, which is a likely eventuality for filming outdoor pursuits, and the whole camera needs a pricey repair or replacing. Not so with the X5.

For features and performance, however, I think the older Insta360 X3 is the closest Akaso 360 rival.

It doesn't help Akaso's cause that it unveiled its first 360 camera during Prime Day week, at a time when there are huge price cuts for the X3. You can get the Insta360 X3 for $249.99 at Amazon US (original price $449.99), or £259.99 at Amazon UK (original price £459.99) or at the Insta360 store for the same price, with other bundles available.

The X3 is still a little pricier, then, but I think it has the edge over the Akaso 360 in two ways. First, it's waterproof up to 33ft / 10m, while Akaso's model is not, and second, the X3 also shoots HDR video.

If your wallet stretches that little bit further, the X3 deal is superb value. Otherwise, the cameras are pretty similar, and if the two points above don't put you off Akaso's new model, then a full-price Akaso 360 is still excellent value. It's a super impressive 360 camera for the money.