The Insta360 X5's (pictured) position as best 360 camera could be under threat from an imminent DJI launch.

Four new photos of the DJI Osmo 360 have leaked online

360 action camera tipped for July 2025 launch

Specification said to rival that of the Insta360 X5

Yet more leaked images of the long-rumored DJI Osmo 360 have been posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing the 360-degree action camera from almost every angle.

Despite being watermarked, the four images, posted by prolific tech leaker Igor Bogdanov (who tweets as @Quadro_News), may well be our clearest look yet at DJI’s first ever 360 camera.

They line up with previous leaked images of the device, showing a squat dark gray action camera with bulbous ultra-wide lenses on both sides, a small widescreen display and two physical buttons on one side, plus what appears to be a power button on one of the edges.

👉I think DJI has a different strategy. After all, we're waiting for it - the Osmo 360😜#osmo360 pic.twitter.com/sNOyoM7P6fJune 26, 2025

A genuine challenger to the Insta360 X5's supremacy?

The Insta360 X5 and X4 (above) have dominated the 360 camera space recently, but DJI could finally shake things up (Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

DJI makes drones, gimbals, action cameras and more, so moving into the 360 action camera space seems like a logical progression for the Shenzhen-based manufacturer – albeit one that would put it in direct competition with the market leader, Insta360 (also based in Shenzhen, funnily enough).

If these images are genuine, and we strongly suspect they are, the Osmo 360 looks very similar to the Insta360 X5, our current best 360 camera: the same dark gray color, bulbous lenses, rounded edges and a similar-sized screen (albeit arranged in a different orientation).

And looks might not be the only thing the two cameras have in common, because it’s been previously claimed by tipster @GAtamer that the DJI Osmo 360 will have “almost the same” technical specifications as the X5, which boasts a pair of 1.28-inch sensors capable of recording 360 videos at 8K 30fps or 5.7K 60fps quality, plus options for HDR shooting and a flat log color profile for easier color grading in post-production.

The technical specifications are almost the same as the X5. pic.twitter.com/7HlC9JQHbPMay 31, 2025

As a result of its larger sensors, the Insta360 X5, which launched earlier this year, is arguably the first 360 camera that can record decent-quality video footage at night, so it’ll be interesting to see how the DJI Osmo 360 fares in similar low-light conditions.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aside from that, we’ve heard very little about what the Osmo 360 might bring to the table as DJI’s first ever 360 camera. Insta360 has set a very high bar with the X5, but DJI certainly has the technical knowhow to compete in this space.

The good news is that we may not have to wait long to find out. According to another frequent tech tipster, Jasper Ellens, DJI will officially announce the Osmo 360 on July 15 2025 – only three weeks away.

We’re eager to see what DJI has in store – and Ellens says it won’t be the only new product the company launches in July, with an ultra-compact DJI Osmo Nano action camera and DJI Mic 3 wireless microphone also due to arrive soon.