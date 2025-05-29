DJI Osmo 360 leak suggests Insta360 rival could land sooner than expected – and it may be joined by the tiny DJI Osmo Nano
But will either of these action cameras even make it to the US?
- A new leak claims the DJI Osmo 360 will be launched in July 2025
- The "DJI Osmo Nano" has mentioned in a recent FCC filing
- Tariff uncertainty could mean US launches are postponed
DJI’s long-rumored 360 camera may be only weeks away from release – and it might not be the only action camera the brand has in store for us this summer.
In a report published today, Chinese website IT Home claims that the DJI Osmo 360, DJI’s first consumer 360 camera, will be launched in July 2025. Aside from that rather vague and tantalizing rumor, the news piece is light on new info – but given that some commentators have speculated that this camera would never see the light of day at all, it’s something.
We’ve already heard plenty of rumors about the Osmo 360, however: it was first mentioned in an FCC filing back in October 2024, with the first leaked shots hitting the internet in February 2025, followed by a claim that it would use 1/1.3-inch image sensors in March.
And then, earlier this month, dozens of images apparently showing the camera design were leaked alongside snaps of its instruction manual, which revealed details such as a 1,950mAh battery, on-board touchscreen and compatibility with the DJI Mimo mobile app.
👉To break your boredom, here are some photos of the DJI Osmo 360 prototype💁♂️#dji #djiosmo360 pic.twitter.com/Ywi3cChOeDMay 4, 2025
If this rumor of a July launch turns out to be true, we’d certainly welcome another challenger to take on the superb Insta360 X5.
With a full-blooded GoPro Max 2 apparently suffering repeatedly delays, and GoPro’s refreshed Max offering only modest updates over the 2020 original, Insta360 currently dominates our guide to the best 360 cameras. Some stiffer competition is sorely needed, and that's hopefully en route according to these fresh rumors.
And what of the DJI Osmo Nano?
The Osmo 360 may not be DJI’s only upcoming camera launch of the summer, either. The online rumor mill is also speculating about an ultra-compact action camera called the DJI Osmo Nano, following its appearance in two listings with the FCC.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The Osmo Nano appears to be a return to the modular design of the DJI Action 2, which allowed tiny separate components to be magnetically attached to each other.
While the small size and clever design did impress, DJI subsequently abandoned the modular approach, opting for a GoPro Hero-style design with its more recent Osmo Action cameras. The Nano could be a return to that approach.
We’ve also heard that a DJI Osmo Action 6 will be released this year, replacing the superb Osmo Action 5 as the brand’s leading ‘standard’ action camera. So, it seems that DJI has a busy few months ahead of it.
One thing we do wonder about, however, is whether all (or any) of these cameras will make it to the US or not. Citing uncertainty over the tariff situation, DJI has postponed launching its new Mavic 4 Pro flagship camera drone in the States – could these action camera in line for a similar fate until some stability returns? It seems we won't have to wait long to find out.
You might also like
Sam has been writing about tech and digital culture for over 20 years, starting off in video games journalism before branching out into the wonderful worlds of consumer electronics, streaming entertainment and photography. Over the years he has written for Wired, Stuff, GQ, T3, Trusted Reviews and PC Zone, and now lives on the Kent coast in the UK – the ideal place for a camera reviewer to ply their trade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.