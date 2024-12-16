DJI Osmo Action 6 leaks just three months after the launch of the Action 5 Pro

New FCC filings point to the surprise launch of a DJI Osmo Action 6

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro only launched in September

A new model could be out early in 2025, it seems

DJI only just treated us to a new action camera – and it's undoubtedly one of the best action cameras around, as our DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review will tell you – but it appears the gadget maker is soon going to be launching the DJI Osmo Action 6 as well.

As spotted by @Quadro_News and Notebookcheck, new regulatory filings at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US mention a "DJI Osmo Action 6" (without the "Pro") – a strong hint that a new model is on the way.

We don't get a whole lot of information about what this updated action cam is going to bring with it, but it's interesting that a new device is on the way so soon. The current model arrived in mid-September, and product launches usually follow FCC filings pretty swiftly.

Similar documents were apparently filed with the Swiss regulator SGS at the end of October, so DJI is clearly wasting no time in getting its next hardware refresh ready. We could be looking at a launch sometime early in 2025.

Connectivity and battery capacity

Good news 📰 Osmo Action 6✌️#dji #djiosmoaction6 pic.twitter.com/nrjrIrDG3eDecember 14, 2024

There are a few little tidbits included in the filings: the new action camera is listed as supporting Bluetooth 5.1, as well as 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, which is all pretty standard for a device of this type and the basic information that regulators require.

We also get two battery capacities listed, 1,770mAh and 1,950mAh – so perhaps there will be a couple of different models here. The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro has a 1,950mAh battery, so maybe we'll get both a Pro and a standard DJI Osmo Action 6.

The new camera will certainly have a lot to live up to: we described the latest DJI action camera as "a tiny, versatile camera with some serious creative capabilities" that could claim to be a "worthy GoPro Hero 13 Black rival".

If we were being picky, higher video resolutions and better low light performance would be welcome, and of course we're always keen to see faster performance and better battery life – but for now we can only speculate on what DJI has been working on.