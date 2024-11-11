DJI rumors suggest it has three new product launches in the pipeline

A Mavic 4 drone, Osmo Mobile 7, and Mic Mini have all seen leaks

It could also reveal the rumored RC Track accessory for drones

DJI has already been pretty prolific with its new launches this year, but it's showing no signs of slowing down – with the latest rumors and leaks suggesting it's preparing to launch another three new products.

The accessory that's closest to becoming official soon appears to be the DJI Mic Mini, which looks like a much smaller (and cheaper) version of the existing DJI Mic 2. Another leaked image from the ever-reliable @Quadro_News (below) shows just how small it'll likely be, acting as a tiny 10g pendant for content creators.

A few days ago, the same leaker gave us a hint of the Mic Mini's potential pricing in a separate post on X (formerly Twitter). If those rumors are correct, the Mic Mini could be around half the price of the Mic 2, costing €99 (around $60 / £50 / AU$95) for the transmitter alone or €169 (about $180 / £140 / AU$275) for the full bundle including two transmitters, one receiver, and a charging case.

Unfortunately, there's no sign of an exact release date yet but based on leaks, we'd expect it to land in 2024 which could make it a sure-fire winner for Christmas stockings. Another annual DJI tradition is an update to its OM series of phone gimbals – and it looks like we could get a DJI Osmo Mobile 7 soon, according to a separate leak.

As spotted by @JasperEllens the Osmo Mobile 7 has been registered with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, which typically happens a few weeks before an official announcement.

That certification doesn't give us too many hints about what to expect, but intriguingly there are three products mentioned – alongside the usual gimbal, there's also an 'Osmo Mobile 7P' and an 'OM Multifunctional Module'.

Exactly what those extra products are remains unclear, but it also seems likely that DJI will add support for the iPhone's DockKit in its phone gimbal. This feature lets you use gimbals with the iPhone's stock camera app (rather than restricting you to DJI's app) and is something we saw earlier this year on the Insta360 Flow Pro gimbal.

Incredibly, the Mic Mini and Osmo Mobile 7 are far from the only rumored DJI products we could see soon.

Preparing for lift-off

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro (above) could soon get a Mavic 4 successor according to the latest rumors, but probably not until 2025. (Image credit: DJI)

Of course, DJI is best known for its drones – and despite launching the affordable DJI Neo and mid-range DJI Air 3S this year, it appears that a flagship DJI Mavic 4 is edging closer.

Some new footage and images unearthed by @JasperEllens and @OsitaLV on X (formerly Twitter) appear to show a crashed Mavic 4 Enterprise drone. DJI's Enterprise versions of its drones are designed for pro flyers who use them for activities like commercial mapping, firefighting, and search and rescue.

But the apparent emergence of an enterprise model of the unreleased Mavic 4 suggests a consumer one is in the pipeline. Unfortunately, reliable leakers like @Quadro_News have suggested that it won't be until 2025, so there's a slightly longer wait for this one.

Whether we'll need to wait that long for the DJI RC Track accessory, which seemed destined to launch alongside the Air 3S as a simpler way for the drone to track you, remains to be seen. But a separate leak from @drone_nr, which reveals new unseen press images of the device, suggests the controller is "coming soon".

And that's before we even get to the recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing for the DJI Osmo 360, which has been tipped to be DJI's answer to the best 360 cameras like the Insta360 X4. However, the rumors for that camera have since died down – so like the Mavic 4, it could be one for 2025.

Why the rush, DJI?

DJI's latest remote controller form-factor, RC Track is coming soon...exciting!#dji #djirctrack #djidrones #drones pic.twitter.com/OwDqqKFn6cNovember 9, 2024

Why might DJI be firing out so many product launches? Despite a lack of competition, the Chinese tech giant has always been prolific – sometimes even making products in its own lineup redundant with a big new launch.

But there's a chance that the looming political situation could also be a factor in what could be a prolific end to 2024 and start to 2025. There has never been an outright ban on DJI drones in the US, but the company was placed on its 'Entity List' back in 2020 (the same one that Huawei found itself on in 2019). This prevents US companies from exporting their technology to Chinese ones.

Of course, the US president back then was Donald Trump – and there's a chance that Trump's return to the White House in 2025 could again see a ramping up of policies hostile to China-made products like drones, particularly those considered a security threat.

After all, DJI recently told The Verge that new drones like the Air 3S were being blocked by US customs in October. And while that was officially down to a "customs-related misunderstanding", it's symptomatic of the kind of atmosphere that DJI could encounter in the US starting in 2025.

This hasn't previously affected DJI's non-drone products like its action cameras or gimbals, but it'll be interesting to see what happens in 2025. In the meantime, gadget fans can seemingly expect to see a flurry of DJI launches.