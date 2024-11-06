DJI unveils its cheapest-ever FPV goggles – and that makes the Neo way more affordable for immersive flying sessions

DJI has unveiled the new Goggles N3, its cheapest-ever FPV (First Person View) goggles for immersive drone flight. Coming in at under half the price of the Goggles 3, the cut-price N3 version looks like an excellent pairing with the Neo, DJI's cheapest-ever 4K drone with multiple flight control options, including FPV.

DJI has set the price of the Goggles N3 at $229 / £229 / AU$359, plus the goggles can be purchased in a DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo for $449 / £449 / AU$839. For context, that Fly More Combo, which includes the Neo selfie drone, RC Motion Controller 3 (rather than the FPV Remote Controller 3), two extra batteries and charging hub plus the Goggles N3, costs less than the Goggles 3 alone.

In this one move, DJI has provided an affordable route for FPV flight newbies, and a sensible alternative the BetaFPV Cetus X drone kit, further cementing the Neo's position as one of the best drones for beginners.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DJI) (Image credit: DJI) (Image credit: DJI)

FPV for novices

Serious FPV pilots are more likely to get that adrenaline hit from high-speed FPV flight using the DJI Avata 2 with Goggles 3, which currently costs from $999 at Amazon (US) or £798.95 at Amazon (UK) as a single battery Fly More Combo (with pricier bundles also available). For the rest of us, the new DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo presents a watered-down and cost-effective entry to FPV flight.

That said, the Goggles N3 still look like a serious bit of gear (which are also compatible with the DJI Avata 2). With the Goggles N3 in position, a tilt of your head or flick of the wrist with the RC Motion 3 controller can perform aerial acrobatics such as 360-degree flips and rolls.

A full HD 1080p screen features with 54-degree field of view, immersing you in the drone's perspective, while single-tap defogging activates fans to remove any condensation build-up to maintain crisp viewing. A headband with integrated battery for an even balance complete a comfortable fit, with enough space for glasses-wearers.

The Goggles N3 also feature the same antenna as the pricier Goggles 2, with DJI's O4 video transmission providing a range up to 13km (how much you use of this range depends on the legal restrictions in your region), and a negligible latency of 31ms.

A neat augmented reality (AR) features allows you to adjust camera settings with the motion controller before your drone takes flight, or while it is hovering. And like DJI's other goggles, the live feed can be shared to a connected smartphone, which can act as a secondary display for a spotter. You'll get sessions of nearly three hours with the goggle's battery fully charged.

All in all, the DJI Goggles N3 are a smart move by DJI, opening up FPV flight to a new market of novices that are curious about FPV flight, but unwilling to fork out for the pricier alternatives. The Neo is starting to make more sense.