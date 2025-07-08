DJI slashes the price of the Mini 4 Pro by 22% for Prime Day – don't miss this deal on the best beginner drone I've flown
Save 22% on the outstanding DJI Mini 4 Pro, plus great deals on other stellar DJI drones
I rate the DJI Mini 4 Pro as the best drone overall, with class-leading flight features for the beginner-friendly sub-250g weight category.
It's a perfectly balanced package for first-time pilots who want the very best, and it's now available for a record-low price over Prime Day week in the UK: just £759 for the Fly More Combo at Amazon – that's 22% off.
I've got bad news if you're in the US though – the Mini 4 Pro is seemingly out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for a restock. However, I've found other stellar DJI drone deals for you, including the DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo for just $359 at Amazon (was $449).
The record-low prices for the Mini 4 Pro and Mini 4K Fly More Combos are some of the best Prime Day deals I've found so far. That's not all, DJI has slashed the prices of other products, too. I've included links to the best deals below, and you can find more over at our Amazon Prime Day live hub.
Amazon Prime Day deals UK
I rate the DJI Mini 4 Pro as the best drone overall for most people. It shoots 4K video up to 60fps, has a decent selection of flight moves, and delivers a generous 34-minute flight time per battery. Pick up the Fly More Combo with two additional batteries, and that's over 100 minutes of flight time. Don't need the additional accessories? The standard bundle is also on sale for £549 with the screen-less N2 controller, or for £689 with the RC 2 controller, via the same Amazon link.
Price check: £779 at the DJI store
The Mini 4 Pro updated the Mini 3 Pro with next-level flight features, including omnidirectional Collision Avoidance and ActiveTrack 360° for superb subject tracking skills, making it the safest drone to fly in this restriction-free drone category.
The previous low price I've seen for the Fly More Combo – which is the bundle I'd recommend that includes two additional batteries, a charging hub and carry case – was £829, so this deal is a full £70 better.
There's rumor of a DJI Mini 5 Pro on the horizon, but I still think the Mini 4 Pro is worth getting, especially if a new model comes in at full price, which would be the best case scenario – I'd expect it to be even pricier.
More Prime Day DJI drone deals at Amazon UK
- DJI Neo for £139 at Amazon (was £169)
- DJI Neo Fly More Combo for £238 at Amazon (was £299)
- DJI Mini 4K for £225 at Amazon (was £269)
- DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo for £339 at Amazon (was £399)
Amazon Prime Day deals US
The Mini 4K is a stripped-back version of the Mini 4 Pro, without the advanced video modes, omnidirectional Collision Avoidance and ActiveTrack 360-degree subject tracking, but it's still a solid 4K video drone with a selection of single-tap flight modes, and the best bang for buck, at less than half the price of the Mini 4 Pro. The current sale prices for the Mini 4K, including this Fly More Combo with two additional batteries, charging hub and carry case – are record-lows. The standard bundle also falls to a record-low price of $239 (was $299).
More Prime Day DJI drone deals at Amazon US
- DJI Neo for $159 at Amazon (was $199)
- DJI Neo Fly More Combo for $229 at Amazon (was $289)
- DJI Air 3 for $934 at Amazon (was $1,099)
Interested in other DJI drones? We have the guide for you – check out the best DJI drones or our best drones guide which is also dominated by DJI.
