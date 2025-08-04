A leaked render of the DJI Mini 5 Pro seems to reveal the drone's design

A separate image of the box may have also revealed its specs

The leaks hint at a 1-inch sensor and LiDAR-powered autofocus

The DJI Mini 5 Pro seems unlikely to hit its previously-rumored August 7 launch date, but fans of tiny drones have at least been given some solace in the form of two big leaks – and they hint at a little flying camera that could be worth waiting a little longer for.

Firstly, a render of the rumored successor to one of the world's best drones was shared on the Discord channel for Drone-Hacks, giving us what could be our first look at the drone.

If the image is correct, the Mini 5 Pro will look very similar to its Mini 4 Pro predecessor, aside from a larger camera module and the inclusion of two forward-facing LiDAR sensors for improved obstacle avoidance.

That LiDAR-powered feature has previously appeared on the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and DJI Air 3S, but this would be the first time we've seen it on a Mini series drone – and it could be particularly useful if you fly in low light.

Mini 5 Pro leaked render! The leak didn't come from our team, some beta tester shared a picture on the public Discord.

Even more revealing is the potential list of specs, shared by @JasperEllens and DroneXL. According to some leaked packaging, the DJI Mini 5 Pro will have a 1-inch image sensor – up from the 1/1.3-inch chip on the Mini 4 Pro – and be capable of shooting 4K/120fps footage, another slight boost from its predecessor's 4K/100fps mode.

Elsewhere, there's the promise of a "high quality 48mm med-tele mode", which will presumably be similar to the one that recently arrived on the DJI Pocket 3, thanks to a firmware update. This is effectively a 'lossless' crop mode that can be handy if you need a bit more reach.

The leak also promises a 36-minute flight time, which would be a slight boost on the claimed 34 minutes managed by the Mini 4 Pro (or 45 minutes, if you shell out for the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, which isn't available in the EU).

The big question

(Image credit: DJI)

While those Mini 5 Pro specs sound very promising indeed – and could make me consider upgrading my Mini 3 Pro drone – there is one slightly worrying omission from the box and specs sheet.

Usually, there's a "less than 249g" tag accompanying the "ultra-light and foldable" description on a Mini series box. That isn't there this time, at least not on the leaked packaging.

Does this mean the Mini 5 Pro could be the first in the series to exceed that crucial weight? In many regions, including the US and UK, a sub-250g weight is a selling point because flying regulations are more relaxed. For example, in the Open A1 category in the UK, you can fly over strangers (but not crowds) without needing any extra permission.

There is a chance that the Mini 5 Pro's new tech (bigger camera, LiDAR sensors, perhaps new motors) have pushed it over the weight limit, but I'd be surprised if that was the case.

The whole selling point of the Mini series has been that they offer advanced camera tech in a bundle that's barely bigger than a camera lens, and also ducks under that crucial weight barrier. I love my DJI Mini 3 Pro for all of those reasons, so a new model that doesn't tick all of the same boxes wouldn't have the same appeal.

Unfortunately, it appears the Mini 5 Pro has been postponed from its previously rumored launch date, so we may have to wait a while longer to see it – and to find out if it'll actually go on sale in the US.