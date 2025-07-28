Antigravity is incubated by Insta360

A world-first 360 drone with 'immersive flight' is set for August launch

It'll shoot 8K video and weigh less than 250g

Insta360 and DJI are entering each other's worlds this week, with Insta360 today unveiling Antigravity – a 360-degree drone project years in the making – and DJI set to launch its first 360 camera on July 31. Pass me the popcorn.

Antigravity's philosophy is simple: 360 immersive flight with the world's first 360 drone. And the project has a leg up given that it is incubated by Insta360 – the world's leading 360 camera maker.

Details are thin on the ground; we know the upcoming drone will introduce 'several world-firsts in drone design', that it is set for an August launch; that it'll shoot 8K video; and that it will weigh less than 250g, which makes it accessible to beginner and expert pilots alike.

If the first 360 drone is effectively a flying Insta360 X5, then we're in for a treat, especially with the dynamic videos that could be created using 360-degree footage, in addition to the new kind of flying experience.

Antigravity's two-page press release is filled with lofty promises. "Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity develops powerful 360 drones that are immersive, creator-ready, and easy for anyone to fly – whether capturing family moments, weekend adventures, or creative projects," the press release reads.

"Its mission is to make drone flight more inclusive, expressive, and fun. By combining 360 capture with intuitive control systems, Antigravity is pioneering a new category of aerial exploration and storytelling."

The upcoming Antigravity drone will be unveiled in August (Image credit: Antigravity, Insta360)

Leaked prototype

Antigravity's press release centers on its brand vision, with little by way of product info. However, we've seemingly caught a first glimpse of the upcoming drone in a leaked video shared by Insta360 tipster @Quadro_News on X (formerly Twitter).

We don't yet know the name of the new drone that is "set to revolutionize the industry", but the 360 drone prototype appears to have twin cameras for complete 360-degree coverage – one that faces directly up, the other directly down.

There's also twin sensors on the front of the drone, which are presumably for object sensing – that's a handy flight safety feature.

👉Here's a detailed video of an early prototype of the @insta360 Antigravity. Interesting arrangement of cameras and front sensors. 😏#insta360 pic.twitter.com/OcvCYo7avFJuly 28, 2025

We don't yet know if or how the upcoming 360 drone will shoot 360 footage without the propellors in the shot, nor how the drone will be controlled beyond what Antigravity calls "intuitive control systems" – that could mean any or all of a mobile app, remote controller or headset.

A propellor-less view will be crucial to the whole experience – and looking at the tall design that we've seen in prototypes, it could allow for that. Still, all will be revealed in the coming weeks, as the new Antigravity drone will be unveiled in August.

It's certainly an altogether different kind of drone to what you'll find in DJI's portfolio, and potentially one of the biggest shake ups in the drone market for years. I reckon combining 360 camera and drone worlds into a single product makes total sense, if carried out effectively.

Antigravity wants to "own" the 360 drone space. If its first product is a success, I'd expect a ticking clock on that ownership – especially with DJI's track record and how it's about to enter the 360 camera space.