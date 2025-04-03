This unique bi-copter drone could actually disrupt DJI's drone dominance – and now we know its tempting price tag

Key features and pricing revealed for Zero Zero Robotics' V-Copter Falcon Mini

V-Copter Falcon Mini drone in flight above a road in a forest
(Image credit: Zero Zero Robotics)
  • It's the world's first sub-250g 'bi-copter' drone
  • Created by ZZR, the makers of our favorite selfie drone, the HoverAir X1 Pro
  • Promise of faster acceleration, unmatched agility and quieter flight

Following a soft reveal on the V-Copter website last month, Zero Zero Robotics has fully unveiled its V-Copter Falcon Mini drone on the product's crowd funding page.

It's the world's first sub-250g bi-copter drone – a radically different design to the best quad-copter DJI drones, and the supposed upside is faster acceleration, unmatched agility, plus quieter and longer flight.

We covered the V-Copter Falcon Mini after it appeared on the V-Copter website – it follows the beefier Falcon that largely flew under the radar, but weighs in under 250g which means it's more accessible to more people – and now we know the full specs and pricing.

The tantalizing $299 list price (around £270 / AU$550) sees the Falcon Mini rival DJI's Mini 4K and Mini 3 drones, plus the recent Potensic Atom 2, and if it delivers its promises, the 4K bi-copter offering could be the best pick for people wanting extended flight fun.

Image 1 of 4
V-Copter Falcon Mini drone being placed into a jacket pocket
(Image credit: Zero Zero Robotics)

Could the V-Copter Falcon Mini disrupt the drone market?

Most of the best consumer drones are quad copters, but the Falcon Mini features just half the propellers, which sit in a v-shape above the drone's body.

This bi-copter design and propeller positioning enables a range of motion – the twin rotors can work independently, tilting in opposite directions for sharp turns and precise maneuvers, hence the 'unmatched agility'.

Another benefit of such a design is that the rotors can tilt downwards to optimize airflow and thrust for fast and powerful acceleration, within miliseconds of the drone being engaged. A Reverse Flight Kit debuts too, unleashing flight skills and tricks such as upside down flight and a 'reverse one foot spin' – file those under flight fun, rather than for aerial shots.

Flight stability is supposedly top drawer too, thanks to real-time flight adjustments and a 0.01 rotor angle precision. Together with a three-axis gimbal-stabilized camera, users should enjoy smooth 4K video footage, with 2.7K vertical video also possible.

V-Copter Falcon Mini 249 grams from Zero Zero Robotics - First Look and Impressions - YouTube V-Copter Falcon Mini 249 grams from Zero Zero Robotics - First Look and Impressions - YouTube
Watch On

The product is now available for backers on the V-Copter Falcon Mini crowdfunding page, with a limited number of early backers able to bag the drone for $199 (around £180 / AU$350), or for the full $299 price.

As always back at your own risk. However, we would say that Zero Zero Robotics' recent history is assuring – its recent HoverAir X1 Pro 'selfie' drone was put through crowd funding, and today is the best of its kind.

In fact, ZZR is doing drones differently; first was a selfie drone that DJI responded to with its recent Neo, now a bi-copter mini drone. For us, the competition ZZR is posing DJI, and more so its innovation, is most welcome.

The Falcon Mini is a drone we're really looking forward to testing – and of course, we'll share our experiences. Watch this space!

Timothy Coleman
Timothy Coleman
Cameras editor

Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other. 

